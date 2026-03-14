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HomeNewsWorldDubai Hit Again Hours After Blasts Shook Financial Hub; Drone Attack Targets US Embassy In Baghdad

Dubai Hit Again Hours After Blasts Shook Financial Hub; Drone Attack Targets US Embassy In Baghdad

The explosion occurred hours after debris from an intercepted strike hit the façade of a building in central Dubai on Friday.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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A building in Dubai’s financial district was struck by debris from an intercepted attack once again, marking the second such incident in less than 24 hours as the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict entered its 15th day. Authorities said there were no injuries and no fire was reported.

The Dubai Media Office said the situation had been brought under control. No fire occurred and no injuries were reported.

"Authorities confirmed that the incident caused by debris from a successful  interception, which struck the façade of a building in central Dubai, has been fully contained," Dubai Media Office wrote in a post on X. 

Witnesses Describe Loud Blasts Near Financial District

Debris from an intercepted strike hit the façade of a building in central Dubai on Friday. An AFP correspondent reported seeing the damaged structure in the Dubai International Financial Centre after hearing loud explosions.

"I jumped out of bed -- that was the loudest sound I've ever heard," a nearby resident told AFP.

"It was so loud, I was so sure when I looked out the window that it was going to be something catastrophic... The ground shook," the witness added.

Another AFP correspondent said a massive double blast was heard that rattled nearby buildings and left a large cloud of black smoke hanging over the central district.

Drone Strikes US Embassy In Baghdad

In a separate development, a drone struck the US embassy in Baghdad, according to an Iraqi security official. An AFP journalist at the scene reported seeing smoke rising from the diplomatic complex.

"A drone hit the embassy," the official said, while a second security source confirmed that the embassy compound had been targeted in the attack.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Dubai's financial district?

Debris from an intercepted attack struck the facade of a building in central Dubai. The situation has been fully contained.

Were there any injuries or fires in Dubai?

No injuries were reported, and no fire occurred as a result of the incident.

Has this happened before recently in Dubai?

This was the second incident in less than 24 hours where debris from an intercepted attack hit a building in Dubai's financial district.

What caused the loud blasts heard in Dubai?

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions and ground shaking due to debris from an intercepted strike.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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