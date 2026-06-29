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English NewsCitiesMassive Fire Engulfs Dalda Warehouse In Patna; Goods Worth Crores Destroyed

Massive Fire Engulfs Dalda Warehouse In Patna; Goods Worth Crores Destroyed

A large-scale firefighting operation was launched after a massive fire broke out at a Dalda warehouse in Patna's Didarganj area late last night.

Written By : Aryan Anand |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Massive fire engulfed a Dalda warehouse in Patna.
  • Firefighting efforts continued overnight with dozens of tenders deployed.
  • Goods worth crores feared lost; cause remains unknown.

A massive fire broke out at a Dalda warehouse in Bihar's capital Patna late Sunday night, triggering a major firefighting operation that continued into the morning, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Mahuli area under the Didarganj police station limits. According to officials, the fire broke out at around midnight and quickly spread across the sprawling warehouse.

Video of the blaze showed thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky, visible from a considerable distance.

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Dozens Of Fire Tenders Deployed

Following information from employees present at the warehouse, local police alerted the fire department, which rushed multiple firefighting units to the scene.

Dozens of fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze. However, officials said the fire spread rapidly due to the large size of the warehouse, making firefighting operations difficult. Despite efforts continuing throughout the night, the flames had not been completely brought under control by Saturday morning.

Crores Worth Of Goods Feared Lost

Authorities said the exact extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, but preliminary estimates suggest that goods worth several crores of rupees may have been destroyed in the fire.

The blaze reportedly started in the rear section of the warehouse before engulfing the entire facility.

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Cause Yet To Be Ascertained

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and an investigation has been launched to establish how the blaze started.

Officials noted that although several warehouses are located in the vicinity, the affected godown is situated away from densely populated residential areas, preventing the fire from posing an immediate threat to nearby residents.

Firefighters continued cooling operations as authorities monitored the situation to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent warehouses.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Patna, Bihar?

A massive fire broke out at a Dalda warehouse in the Mahuli area of Patna, Bihar, late Sunday night. Firefighting operations continued into the morning.

Where did the warehouse fire take place?

The fire occurred at a Dalda warehouse in the Mahuli area, under the Didarganj police station limits, in Patna, Bihar.

What is the estimated damage from the fire?

Preliminary estimates suggest goods worth several crores of rupees may have been destroyed. The exact extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Has the cause of the fire been identified?

No, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation has been launched to establish how the blaze started.

About the author Aryan Anand

Aryan Anand is a journalist with ABP News, a writer and storyteller driven by a passion for impactful narratives. He approaches journalism with curiosity, perspective, and a commitment to meaningful storytelling.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Patna News Fire News BIHAR PATNA
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