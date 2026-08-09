West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a fresh investigation into the 2024 rape and murder of a doctor. This decision was made following a request from the victim's mother, Ratna Debnath.
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‘We Have Not Forgotten Abhaya’: Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Case
Suvendu Adhikari announces a fresh probe into the 2024 RG Kar rape-murder case, citing the victim’s mother’s request, and orders a separate probe into alleged cremation lapses.
- West Bengal CM ordered fresh probe into 2024 doctor's murder.
- CM alleged police lapses, ordered cremation irregularities investigation.
- CBI previously investigated; family believes more people were involved.
Frequently Asked Questions
What new action is being taken regarding the 2024 doctor's case?
What irregularities were alleged regarding the victim's cremation?
CM Adhikari alleged the victim's body was moved to the first position and cremated in haste. He also claimed that the prescribed cremation charges were not paid and a mandatory signature was not obtained.
Why is a separate investigation being ordered for the cremation irregularities?
The state police will independently investigate the cremation-related allegations. This matter does not fall under the CBI's ongoing probe into the primary case.
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