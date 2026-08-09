‘We Have Not Forgotten Abhaya’: Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a fresh investigation into the 2024 rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a case that triggered widespread protests across the country.

Adhikari said the decision was taken following a request from the deceased doctor's mother, Ratna Debnath, who is now a BJP MLA.

“Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh probe. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952,” he said, as per PTI.

Adhikari Alleges Police Lapses

Adhikari alleged that the police had failed to perform their duties in connection with the case.

He also ordered a separate probe into alleged irregularities in the cremation of the victim and directed the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to register an FIR.

According to Adhikari, the victim's body was initially third in line for cremation at the Natagarh Kadamtala crematorium but was later moved to the first position and cremated in haste.

He also alleged that the prescribed cremation charges were not paid by the family and that the mandatory signature of a close relative was not obtained.

Adhikari alleged that Nirmal Ghosh, Somnath Dey and Sanjib Mukherjee were involved in the process.

‘We Have Not Forgotten Abhaya’

Speaking at a memorial meeting for the victim in Panihati, Adhikari said the state police would independently investigate the cremation-related allegations as the matter did not fall under the CBI's ongoing probe.

“We have not forgotten ‘Abhaya’. The people of the state have given us the mandate to fight for her justice,” he said.

Despite what he described as limitations on administrative powers, Adhikari reiterated his commitment to pursuing justice.

“We will fight till the end for justice for our sister,” he said.

‘Such A Barbaric Incident’ Cannot Be Forgotten

Recalling August 9, 2024, when the doctor's body was found, Adhikari said the day continued to cause pain and anguish.

“Whenever we recall this day, it disturbs us. Our hearts are filled with pain, and tears begin to flow from our eyes,” he said.

He said no one could have imagined that such a “barbaric incident” could take place in a civilised society and a secure place in India.

Adhikari also recalled that the victim's mother was injured in alleged police action during protests over the case the following year.

“I was shocked to see a police baton hit the head of Ratna Debnath. The swelling on her head was so severe that I was stunned,” he claimed.

Statewide Silence Observed

Adhikari said two minutes of silence were observed from 11 am at government and private hospitals, medical colleges and health centres across West Bengal in memory of the victim.

He also said the government would adopt a strict approach towards crimes against women irrespective of political or religious affiliations.

“We will not show favouritism or weakness, and we will keep personal relationships aside. We will take the strictest action possible in such cases,” he said.

CBI Took Over Probe After Calcutta HC Order

The doctor's body was recovered from the seminar hall of the emergency building at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, triggering protests across the country.

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested in connection with the case. Following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation, and Roy was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment.

The victim's family, however, has maintained that others were involved in the crime.