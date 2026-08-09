India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesTG Mohandas Detained Over Alleged YouTube Remarks On Delhi NEET Protest

TG Mohandas Detained Over Alleged YouTube Remarks On Delhi NEET Protest

Right-wing commentator T G Mohandas was detained in Kerala over alleged inflammatory YouTube remarks on the Delhi NEET protest. Police said the videos were intended to cause fear and unrest.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 12:08 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Right-wing commentator T G Mohandas arrested over controversial YouTube video.
  • Police collected digital evidence, transported him for questioning.
  • BJP criticized action as discriminatory, aimed at diverting attention.

Right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry here on Sunday over remarks he allegedly made in a YouTube video about a students' protest in New Delhi over the NEET paper leak, police said.

The BJP termed the action “discriminatory” and accused the Kerala government of using it to divert attention from alleged lapses in flood relief operations and protests in coastal areas.

A team from the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station, which is probing the case, reached Mohandas' residence at Koovappadam near Mattancherry on Sunday evening, accompanied by officials from the local police station.

Police said Mohandas was present when the investigation team arrived.

The police team collected information about his YouTube account and digital devices allegedly used to create and upload the video, officials said.

Police sources said Mohandas would be questioned in detail as part of the investigation.

At around 7.45 pm, Mohandas was brought out of his residence and taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

As he came out of the house, his supporters raised slogans in his support.

After undergoing a medical examination at a government hospital, Mohandas was taken to Thiruvananthapuram.

The case was registered following a complaint alleging that videos uploaded on Mohandas' YouTube channel, 'Pathrika', were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among the public.

In the video, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students' protest “could lead to incidents of gang rape” and claimed that there would be no complaints because “those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped”.

He allegedly said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew and order the protesters to disperse and, if they refused, “open fire”.

He claimed that although some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.

Police alleged that the videos were uploaded and circulated on July 24 and 25 with the intention of disturbing public tranquillity and creating unrest by spreading fear among those who participated in the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The LDF had initially raised questions over the delay in registering a case against Mohandas.

After the case was registered last month, questions were raised over the delay in taking him into custody.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had maintained that the police would decide whether to arrest Mohandas after conducting the probe.

Earlier in the day, when reporters asked AICC general secretary K C Venugopal about the delay, he said the registration of an FIR should be followed by an investigation and appropriate action.

“Filing an FIR means an investigation has to take place. These RSS people think that they rule this entire country and the whole world, and that they can say anything,” he said.

Venugopal said he believed the Kerala Police was capable of taking action against those responsible.

“I firmly believe that the Kerala Police is capable of controlling such people now,” he said.

BJP state general secretary S Suresh, in a statement, said it was “highly condemnable” that police took Mohandas into custody on a holiday.

He alleged that the detention was aimed at diverting attention from the government's alleged failures in flood relief operations and protests by people in coastal areas.

“The remarks made by Mohandas are not welcome, but several people who have allegedly threatened to shoot Prime Minister Narendra Modi are moving freely without facing legal action under the protection of the UDF government in Kerala,” Suresh alleged.

He claimed that despite several complaints being lodged with the police against such persons, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala was protecting those who had allegedly threatened the PM. 

This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was T G Mohandas taken into custody?

T G Mohandas was taken into custody over remarks allegedly made in a YouTube video. These remarks concerned a students' protest in New Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

What controversial remarks did Mohandas allegedly make?

Mohandas allegedly claimed the Delhi students' protest could lead to gang rape, stating some attendees enjoy it. He also allegedly said he would

What was the nature of the complaint against T G Mohandas?

The complaint alleged that videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, 'Pathrika', were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among the public.

Published at : 09 Aug 2026 11:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Kerala NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest T G Mohandas
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
TG Mohandas Detained Over Alleged YouTube Remarks On Delhi NEET Protest
TG Mohandas Detained Over Alleged YouTube Remarks On Delhi NEET Protest
Cities
‘We Have Not Forgotten Abhaya’: Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Case
‘We Have Not Forgotten Abhaya’: Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Case
Cities
‘Students’ Voice’: Hemant Soren Seeks Suggestions, First Message After Jharkhand Protesters’ Demands Met
Soren Seeks Suggestions On Exam Reforms, First Message After Protesters’ Demands Met
Cities
Jharkhand Protest: State Govt Accepts Key Demands, But Demonstrators To Continue Stir
Jharkhand Protest: State Govt Accepts Key Demands, But Demonstrators To Continue Stir
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Government Holds Third Round of Talks With Student Groups Ahead of Assembly Gherao
Iran: New Video of Iran’s Mustafa Khamenei Raises Fresh Questions Over His Health
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Yogi Government Launches ‘Mission Gen-Z’ Ahead of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
Aviation: Air India Turbulence Incident Under DGCA Probe, Captain’s Drug Test Reportedly Being Examined
Jharkhand Politics: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Pressuring Hemant Soren Over JPSC-JSSC Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget