Goa Seals Another Club After Nearby Deadly Fire In Nightclub That Killed 25

HomeCitiesGoa Seals Another Club After Nearby Deadly Fire In Nightclub That Killed 25

Goa authorities sealed Curlie’s pub after inspections found repeated CRZ and safety violations amid post-fire crackdown.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
Curlie’s, one of North Goa’s most popular beachside pubs, was sealed by the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) authorities on Friday as part of a wider crackdown on nightlife establishments following the recent deadly fire at Birch by Romeo Lane.

The action comes after the Goa government ordered a comprehensive inspection of licensing, fire safety standards and operational compliance across pubs, shacks and nightclubs in the region. Officials said the inspection drive was launched to ensure strict adherence to environmental norms, fire safety rules and licensing conditions mandated under CRZ regulations.

Curlie’s Seal Over Violations

During the inspection, authorities found serious violations at Curlie’s, prompting the decision to seal the premises. “The establishment failed to comply with CRZ regulations and other statutory requirements despite earlier action. This left the administration with no option but to seal the premises,” a senior official involved in the exercise told NDTV.

Curlie’s, a well-known nightlife destination frequented by tourists, has previously faced regulatory action. A portion of the pub was demolished in August 2022 in connection with the high-profile case linked to the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Officials said that despite repeated warnings and earlier enforcement measures, the establishment allegedly continued to flout regulatory norms.

Crackdown on Coastal Violations

The sealing of Curlie’s is part of the state government’s broader enforcement measures aimed at curbing illegal constructions and unsafe operations along Goa’s ecologically sensitive coastline. Authorities have warned that inspections will continue in the coming days and that strict action will be taken against any establishment found violating CRZ rules, fire safety standards or licensing requirements.

The Goa administration has emphasised that public safety and environmental protection remain top priorities, especially in the wake of recent incidents that have raised concerns about safety lapses in the state’s nightlife hubs.

 
 
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
