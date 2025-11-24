Mumbai Airport Scripts New Record With 1,036 Flight Movements In A Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has logged a new operational milestone, registering 1,036 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) on November 21, 2025. This surpasses the earlier record of 1,032 ATMs set on November 11, 2023, marking a significant achievement amid rising festival and holiday travel across the country.

Passenger Footfall Nears All-Time High

On the same day, CSMIA handled 170,488 passengers — comprising 121,527 domestic and 48,961 international travellers. The figure comes close to the airport’s highest-ever traffic of 170,516 recorded on January 11, 2025. Of the total footfall, 86,443 passengers arrived while 84,045 departed.

Breakdown of Flight Movements

The 1,036 ATMs included 755 domestic and 281 international flights. In total, 520 arrivals and 516 departures were managed efficiently over the 24-hour period.

Busiest Domestic and International Routes

Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Kolkata emerged as the busiest domestic sectors. On international routes, passenger traffic was highest for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London Heathrow, Doha and Jeddah.

Tech Upgrades Boost Operational Efficiency

CSMIA continues to scale up its digital and technological infrastructure to enhance speed and safety for passengers. Expanded Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) facilities, self-check-in kiosks, and platforms such as DigiYatra and FTI-TTP have helped ease congestion during peak hours. The airport’s upgraded Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) has further strengthened real-time monitoring and coordination with partner agencies.

Airport Reinforces Readiness for Growing Demand

With this latest performance milestone, CSMIA has underscored its capability to manage rising passenger loads and evolving operational demands. Maintaining its emphasis on safety, punctuality and passenger convenience, the airport continues to set new benchmarks for the future.