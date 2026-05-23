2 Arrested After 10-Yr-Old Girl Found Dead In Coimbatore; TVK MLA Demands ‘Encounter’

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, police said, as outrage mounted over the incident and protests erupted demanding justice for the victim.

The child’s body was found near a pond in the Sulur area after she reportedly went missing while playing outside her house.

The incident drew strong reactions from political leaders, with newly-elected TVK MLA NM Sukumar visiting the ESI Hospital where the victim’s body was kept for post-mortem examination. Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Sukumar said, “Accused individuals of this kind must be encountered.”

Tamil Nadu Minister MS Sampath also visited the hospital and met the grieving family members.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment was made outside the ESI Hospital in Varadharajapuram amid rising public anger.

#WATCH | Coimbatore: Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old girl. Her body was sent to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for an autopsy.



The girl's body was discovered near the Kannampalayam tank in the… pic.twitter.com/vLjNDv89uM — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

Girl Found Dead Near Pond

Police said the victim’s parents and relatives launched a search after the girl failed to return home. Her body was later discovered near a pond, triggering panic and tension in the locality.

Family members suspect the child was sexually assaulted before being killed and have demanded strict punishment for those responsible.

Sulur police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Officials suspect the girl may have been strangled to death, though the exact cause will be confirmed after medical reports are received.

Senior police officers, including the newly appointed Superintendent of Police and the Karumathampatti Deputy Superintendent of Police, visited the spot and began an investigation soon after the incident came to light.

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Two Arrested, One Injured While Trying To Escape

Police arrested two suspects identified as Karthick, a daily wage labourer from Nagapattinam, and Mohanraj.

According to officials, Karthick suffered injuries while allegedly attempting to evade arrest. Police said he jumped from the top of a building in the Merlin Garden area near Kannampalayam after noticing officers approaching him.

“He suffered fractures in his right hand and leg during the escape attempt,” ANI reported, citing police sources.

He was initially admitted to Sulur Government Hospital before being shifted to Coimbatore Government Hospital under tight police security. Mohanraj was also taken into custody in connection with the case.

Police said CCTV footage from the area helped investigators establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

Both men were later produced before Sulur Judge Arunkumar, who remanded them to judicial custody till May 27.

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Highway Protest Causes Traffic Disruption

Parents and relatives of the victim staged a protest on a National Highway near the Sulur Police Station, demanding justice and swift punishment for the accused.

The protest led to traffic congestion in the area before police officials intervened and held discussions with the demonstrators.

Authorities said further investigation into the case is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)