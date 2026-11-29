Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP opposes Delimitation Bill, alleging government plans

Party warns the bill facilitates electoral gerrymandering for benefit.

CJP co-convenor claims government will appoint boundary commission.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has opposed the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, with party co-convenor Saurav Das accusing the Narendra Modi government of attempting to "steal seats" after allegedly stealing votes.

Speaking on Sunday, November 29, 2026, Das strongly criticised the proposed legislation, saying the government was now moving towards "seat theft" after allegedly failing to satisfy itself with "vote theft".

“Vote Chori se man nahi bhara sarkaar ka, toh ye ab Seat Chori karne ja rahe hain” -@SauravDassss https://t.co/ZcVgvnS4hb — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) November 29, 2026

He also flagged what he described as a major threat arising from the delimitation exercise, warning that it could pave the way for 'gerrymandering'. Das urged people to understand the concept, which has been widely discussed in recent videos and explainers.

'Government Wants To Use Delimitation For Gerrymandering'

Addressing a press conference, the CJP co-convenor alleged that the government intended to use delimitation to carry out gerrymandering.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami To Join BJP, Contest From UP's Amroha? Cricketer Meets Party President Nitin Nabin In Delhi

Explaining the term, Das said the delimitation commission would have complete authority to decide the boundaries of electoral constituencies, and the government would appoint the commission.

He alleged that constituency boundaries could then be drawn in a way that benefits only one political party, the BJP.

BJP Benefited From 'Gerrymandering' In Assam: CJP

Das said gerrymandering was practised in several countries and had also been witnessed in India.

During the press conference, he displayed maps of several constituencies, claiming that their boundaries had been manipulated.

Also Read: Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Reach Chennai To Meet MK Stalin Over Delimitation Bill

Referring to the recent delimitation exercise in Assam, Das alleged that several constituencies were divided in a manner that directly benefited the BJP.