Delhi-NCR Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' As AQI Hits 329, Several Areas Record Severe Pollution
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility at Safdarjung Airport dropped to 800 metres on Sunday morning.
Delhi-NCR is battling a double whammy of falling temperatures and rising air pollution. While the mercury has been gradually declining, deteriorating air quality has made breathing increasingly difficult for residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) official bulletin, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 329 on Sunday, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Several areas across the national capital also recorded AQI levels above 400, falling in the 'severe' category.
Air pollution has reached severe levels in some localities, while others continue to experience very poor air quality. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility at Safdarjung Airport dropped to 800 metres on Sunday morning.
Check AQI Levels In Different Parts Of Delhi
|Area
|AQI
|Chandni Chowk
|426
|Sirifort
|402
|North Campus, DU
|400
|CRRI Mathura Road
|393
|Chhawla
|386
|Aya Nagar
|376
|Commonwealth Sports Complex
|375
|Ghooga
|374
|Pusa
|372
|Punjabi Bagh
|371
|JNU
|366
|Nehru Nagar
|364
|Cantonment Area
|357
|NSUT Jaffarpur
|354
|IIT
|352
|IGI Airport T3
|347
|Shadipur
|342
|IGNOU, Maidan Garhi
|341
|RK Puram
|341
|Bawana
|335
|Okhla Phase 2
|327
|Dwarka Sector 8
|325
|ITO
|322
|Talkatora Garden
|320
|JLN Stadium
|318
|Nangloi
|314
|Ghuman Hera
|313
|Ashok Vihar
|311
|Burari
|309
|Karala
|309
|Badarpur
|305
|Jharoda Kalan
|304
|Patparganj
|303
|Sonia Vihar
|303
|Mandir Marg
|301
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
|294
|Maidan Garhi
|293
|Tikri Kalan
|288
|Pusa
|275
According to the CPCB, AQI levels crossed the 400 mark in several parts of the capital on Sunday, indicating severe pollution. Chandni Chowk, Sirifort and North Campus of Delhi University recorded the highest pollution levels. Several other locations remained in the very poor category.
Weather To Change With Fresh Western Disturbance
According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant change over the next 24 hours. However, a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter.
Fog and mist have covered Delhi this morning, although sunshine is likely to emerge as the day progresses. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range from 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.
Foggy conditions are expected to continue across the city from November 29 to December 1, with dense fog likely in some areas.
The weather department has also indicated that a fresh western disturbance could influence the western Himalayan region from the night of December 2. Its impact could lead to a further increase in cold conditions across Delhi.