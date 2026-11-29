Delhi-NCR is battling a double whammy of falling temperatures and rising air pollution. While the mercury has been gradually declining, deteriorating air quality has made breathing increasingly difficult for residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) official bulletin, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 329 on Sunday, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Several areas across the national capital also recorded AQI levels above 400, falling in the 'severe' category.

Air pollution has reached severe levels in some localities, while others continue to experience very poor air quality. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility at Safdarjung Airport dropped to 800 metres on Sunday morning.

Check AQI Levels In Different Parts Of Delhi

Area AQI Chandni Chowk 426 Sirifort 402 North Campus, DU 400 CRRI Mathura Road 393 Chhawla 386 Aya Nagar 376 Commonwealth Sports Complex 375 Ghooga 374 Pusa 372 Punjabi Bagh 371 JNU 366 Nehru Nagar 364 Cantonment Area 357 NSUT Jaffarpur 354 IIT 352 IGI Airport T3 347 Shadipur 342 IGNOU, Maidan Garhi 341 RK Puram 341 Bawana 335 Okhla Phase 2 327 Dwarka Sector 8 325 ITO 322 Talkatora Garden 320 JLN Stadium 318 Nangloi 314 Ghuman Hera 313 Ashok Vihar 311 Burari 309 Karala 309 Badarpur 305 Jharoda Kalan 304 Patparganj 303 Sonia Vihar 303 Mandir Marg 301 Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium 294 Maidan Garhi 293 Tikri Kalan 288 Pusa 275

According to the CPCB, AQI levels crossed the 400 mark in several parts of the capital on Sunday, indicating severe pollution. Chandni Chowk, Sirifort and North Campus of Delhi University recorded the highest pollution levels. Several other locations remained in the very poor category.

Weather To Change With Fresh Western Disturbance

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant change over the next 24 hours. However, a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter.

Fog and mist have covered Delhi this morning, although sunshine is likely to emerge as the day progresses. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range from 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

Foggy conditions are expected to continue across the city from November 29 to December 1, with dense fog likely in some areas.

The weather department has also indicated that a fresh western disturbance could influence the western Himalayan region from the night of December 2. Its impact could lead to a further increase in cold conditions across Delhi.