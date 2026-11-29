The impact of winter is becoming increasingly evident across Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures falling below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts. The dip in mercury has intensified the chill across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), night temperatures in most districts have settled between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius. Hardoi recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 9.0 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Banda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. A change in wind direction, with easterly winds and increased moisture levels, has reduced the intensity of sunshine across the state.

Light to dense fog has been reported in several areas during the early morning hours, affecting visibility. However, weather conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses.

Temperatures Drop In Several Districts

According to the official report from the Lucknow Meteorological Centre, dry weather is very likely across both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

On Friday, November 28, night temperatures dropped in several districts, including Kanpur, Etawah, Hardoi, Ayodhya and Basti.

The minimum temperatures recorded in some major cities and districts were:

Bareilly: 11.8°C

Hardoi: 9.0°C

Kanpur: 9.2°C

Noida: 10.1°C

Meerut: 10.2°C

Jhansi: 10.3°C

Varanasi: 10.8°C

Agra: 11.5°C

Lucknow: 12.0°C

Prayagraj: 12.0°C

Moradabad Records Lowest Day Temperature

According to the weather department, the influence of north-westerly cold winds could lead to a further decline of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures across several parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next three to four days.

Moradabad recorded the lowest maximum temperature in the state, at 21.8 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest district during the daytime.

Meanwhile, dense fog in Bareilly, western Uttar Pradesh, reduced morning visibility to just 50 metres, affecting road traffic.

The IMD has indicated that fog conditions could intensify over the coming days, bringing reduced visibility and a sharper chill across the state.