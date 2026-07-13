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English NewsCitiesChhattisgarh Assembly Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Row

Chhattisgarh Assembly Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Row

The Congress sought a discussion on the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, but the Speaker rejected the demand, saying the matter did not relate to Chhattisgarh.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Opposition demanded discussion on alleged Ram Temple donation theft.
  • Speaker rejected discussion, citing issue not pertaining to state.
  • Congress displayed posters, prompting assembly adjournment for the day.

Raipur, Jul 13 (PTI) Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Chhattisgarh assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, after the Opposition Congress demanded a discussion on the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, triggering heated exchanges and the eventual adjournment of the House.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Leader of the Opposition Charan Das Mahant said he had submitted an adjournment motion notice seeking a discussion on the alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations.

"People donated their hard-earned money for the Ram Temple. Their faith and trust have been betrayed," he said.

Senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar objected to the issue being raised in the House, stating that while it was a matter of faith, it was not a matter to be discussed in the assembly.

Congress members argued that people from Chhattisgarh had also contributed to the construction of the Temple, making the issue relevant for discussion.

Mahant reminded the treasury benches that in 2024, the assembly had passed a resolution expressing gratitude over the consecration of the Temple in Ayodhya and had discussed the matter in the House.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's allegation that donations made to the Ram Temple had been looted elicited strong objections from Chandrakar, and the exchange led to sloganeering by members of both sides.

Assembly Speaker Raman Singh said he had received notices from Congress legislators seeking discussion on the issue, but had rejected them as the matter did not pertain to Chhattisgarh.

Despite the Speaker's ruling, Congress MLAs continued to press for a discussion, forcing the Chair to adjourn the proceedings for five minutes.

When the House reassembled, the Opposition again raised the issue and displayed posters alleging theft of donations.

To this, Chandrakar said the Speaker had already delivered his ruling, and repeatedly raising the issue amounted to disrespecting the Chair.

Amid continuing uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day and listed the remaining business for discussion on Tuesday. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What issue caused a disruption in the Chhattisgarh assembly?

The Opposition Congress demanded a discussion on the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, leading to heated exchanges and uproar during the monsoon session.

Why did the Congress want to discuss the alleged donation theft in the assembly?

Congress members argued that people from Chhattisgarh had contributed to the Temple and their faith was betrayed. They also reminded that the assembly had previously discussed the Temple's consecration.

What was the Speaker's ruling regarding the discussion on Ram Temple donations?

Speaker Raman Singh rejected the discussion notices, stating the matter did not pertain to Chhattisgarh. Despite this ruling, Congress MLAs continued to press the issue.

What was the consequence of the uproar in the Chhattisgarh assembly?

Due to the continuing uproar, the Speaker first adjourned the House for five minutes, and then for the entire day. Remaining business was listed for discussion on Tuesday.

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple Trust Chhattisgarh News Ram Mandir Donation
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