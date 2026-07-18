Chemical Tanker Explodes During Repair Work In Mumbai; One Killed, Two injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chembur tanker explosion killed one and injured two.

Tanker exploded during maintenance work, causing local panic.

Officials launched probe into blast's exact cause and safety.

One person was killed and two others were injured after a chemical tanker exploded during repair and maintenance work in Mumbai's Chembur area on Friday evening, officials said.

The blast occurred near the MHADA Vasahat in Mukund Nagar of the Mysore Colony area, triggering panic among local residents.

Authorities said the Mumbai Fire Brigade received information about the incident at 6.41 pm, following which firefighters, Chembur Police, 108 ambulance personnel, BEST officials and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff rushed to the spot.

Rescue teams secured the area and shifted the injured to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) Hospital in Sion.

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Blast During Maintenance Work

Preliminary investigation suggests the explosion occurred while repair and maintenance work was being carried out on the chemical tanker. The force of the blast engulfed those nearby, causing panic in the surrounding locality.

Officials said the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established.

Hospital authorities said Mohammad Akram (19) is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition. Another injured person, Mohammad Faiyaz (48), was discharged after receiving first aid.

An unidentified man, believed to be around 50 years old, was brought to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors. His identity is yet to be confirmed.

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Probe Underway

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation with the assistance of the fire department and other agencies.

Officials said they will examine the damaged tanker, collect evidence and ascertain whether any safety lapses contributed to the explosion.