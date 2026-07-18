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English NewsNewsIndia'Nothing Without My Consent': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Issues Warning After Activist Hospitalised

'Nothing Without My Consent': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Issues Warning After Activist Hospitalised

Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after 20 days of fasting as his wife demanded no treatment be given without family consent.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised; police ended his hunger strike.
  • Wangchuk's health deteriorated; wife demanded consent for treatment.
  • He had been fasting 20 days for examination irregularities.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police, prompting an immediate response from his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, who insisted that no medical intervention be carried out without the family's approval.

Wangchuk, who had been fasting since June 28 over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, was admitted to the emergency ward of the government-run hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated. The move came a day after he completed 20 days of fasting and amid growing concerns over his physical condition.

Wife Demands Family Consent Before Any Treatment

Soon after news of his hospitalisation emerged, Gitanjali J Angmo posted a message on X, urging doctors and authorities not to begin any treatment without consulting the family. Angmo said, "I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days."

 

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk, On Hunger Strike For 20 Days, Taken To Hospital By Delhi Police

Wangchuk Shifted From Jantar Mantar

According to sources quoted by ANI, Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar on Saturday and transported him to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency ward.

The activist had been leading an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and raising concerns over issues affecting students across the country. His protest had drawn support from several activists, students and public figures over the past three weeks.

Medical concerns had been mounting in recent days as updates from those monitoring his health indicated significant weight loss and physical weakness. Despite repeated appeals from supporters and public personalities to end his fast, Wangchuk had maintained that he would continue his protest until meaningful dialogue with the government took place.

Health Concerns Intensify

The hospitalisation follows days of growing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating condition. Doctors and supporters had warned that the prolonged fast posed serious health risks, while activists associated with the protest continued to urge the government to engage in discussions.

Earlier, Wangchuk had reiterated that he would not voluntarily end his hunger strike without a response from the authorities, arguing that the movement was aimed at securing accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized?

Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated following a prolonged indefinite hunger strike. Delhi Police removed him from his protest site at Jantar Mantar.

What was Sonam Wangchuk protesting about?

Wangchuk was on an indefinite hunger strike demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. He also raised concerns over issues affecting students across the country.

What was his wife's reaction to his hospitalization?

His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, demanded no medical treatment be administered without consent from her, his family, and his monitoring doctors. She posted this message on X after his hospitalization.

How long had Sonam Wangchuk been on hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28. He completed 20 days of fasting the day before his removal and hospitalization.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Safdarjung Hospital Jantar Mantar Hunger Strike Sonam Wangchuk Delhi POlice Gitanjali J Angmo
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