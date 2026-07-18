Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised; police ended his hunger strike.

Wangchuk's health deteriorated; wife demanded consent for treatment.

He had been fasting 20 days for examination irregularities.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police, prompting an immediate response from his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, who insisted that no medical intervention be carried out without the family's approval.

Wangchuk, who had been fasting since June 28 over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, was admitted to the emergency ward of the government-run hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated. The move came a day after he completed 20 days of fasting and amid growing concerns over his physical condition.

Wife Demands Family Consent Before Any Treatment

Soon after news of his hospitalisation emerged, Gitanjali J Angmo posted a message on X, urging doctors and authorities not to begin any treatment without consulting the family. Angmo said, "I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days."

I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days. — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 18, 2026

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Wangchuk Shifted From Jantar Mantar

According to sources quoted by ANI, Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar on Saturday and transported him to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency ward.

The activist had been leading an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and raising concerns over issues affecting students across the country. His protest had drawn support from several activists, students and public figures over the past three weeks.

Medical concerns had been mounting in recent days as updates from those monitoring his health indicated significant weight loss and physical weakness. Despite repeated appeals from supporters and public personalities to end his fast, Wangchuk had maintained that he would continue his protest until meaningful dialogue with the government took place.

Health Concerns Intensify

The hospitalisation follows days of growing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating condition. Doctors and supporters had warned that the prolonged fast posed serious health risks, while activists associated with the protest continued to urge the government to engage in discussions.

Earlier, Wangchuk had reiterated that he would not voluntarily end his hunger strike without a response from the authorities, arguing that the movement was aimed at securing accountability over alleged examination irregularities.