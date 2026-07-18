'Will Currency Notes Be Privatised?': Akhilesh Slams Centre Over RBI Tender

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English NewsNewsIndia'Will Currency Notes Be Privatised?': Akhilesh Targets Centre Over RBI Tender For Banknote Material

'Will Currency Notes Be Privatised?': Akhilesh Targets Centre Over RBI Tender For Banknote Material

Yadav accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to privatise a key component of currency note production and demanded clarification from the government over the matter.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of privatizing currency production.
  • He cited tender for polymer sheets for Indian banknotes.
  • Yadav questioned government's intent, suspecting hidden deals.
  • He called BJP profiteers' partner; bids open August 18.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to privatise a sensitive aspect of India's currency note production after sharing a tender-related notice issued by an RBI-owned note printing company.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister questioned the government's intentions over a notice that allegedly invites expressions of interest from firms for the manufacture and supply of specialised polymer substrate sheets with security features for Indian banknotes.

'Will Even Currency Notes Be Privatised?'

In a post on X on Friday, Yadav criticised the move, asking whether the government was planning to privatise currency note production.

"Will even currency notes be privatised under the corrupt BJP regime now?" he wrote.

"The people of this country never imagined that the model of commission-taking would sink to such a level. If the country's currency itself is not self-reliant, how can the economy and the nation become self-reliant? Will the government itself also be outsourced now?" he added.

Yadav Questions Tender Process

The SP chief also questioned the scope and intent of the tender, saying that the notice appears to be a formality rather than a serious attempt to invite bids.

"Behind issuing such a small, miserly tender for such a large and sensitive work, is there some hidden intention to merely complete a formality? It appears the arrangement has already been made and this exercise is only for show," he alleged.

He further claimed, "The BJP is not a government; it is a partner of profiteers."

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk, On Hunger Strike For 20 Days, Taken To Hospital By Delhi Police

Tender Seeks Bids For Banknote Substrate

The notice shared by Yadav was purportedly issued by Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), which is responsible for printing Indian currency notes.

According to the notice, the company has invited global expressions of interest from eligible bidders for the manufacture and supply of specialised polymer substrate sheets incorporating security features for Indian banknotes.

The tender states that bids will be opened on August 18.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP government of?

Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP-led Centre of attempting to privatise an extremely sensitive aspect of currency note production. He questions their intent behind this move.

What information did Akhilesh Yadav share to support his accusation?

He shared a tender-related notice allegedly from an RBI note printing company. This notice invites expressions of interest for specialised polymer substrate sheets for Indian banknotes.

Which company allegedly issued the tender notice mentioned by Akhilesh Yadav?

The notice was allegedly issued by Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL). It seeks bids for specialized polymer substrate sheets for Indian banknotes.

What is the tender notice seeking from firms?

The notice invites global expressions of interest from eligible bidders for the manufacture and supply of specialised polymer substrate sheets. These sheets incorporate security features for Indian banknotes.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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RBI AKhilesh Yadav
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