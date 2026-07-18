'Will Currency Notes Be Privatised?': Akhilesh Slams Centre Over RBI Tender

Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP-led Centre of attempting to privatise an extremely sensitive aspect of currency note production. He questions their intent behind this move.
'Will Currency Notes Be Privatised?': Akhilesh Targets Centre Over RBI Tender For Banknote Material
Yadav accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to privatise a key component of currency note production and demanded clarification from the government over the matter.
- Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of privatizing currency production.
- He cited tender for polymer sheets for Indian banknotes.
- Yadav questioned government's intent, suspecting hidden deals.
- He called BJP profiteers' partner; bids open August 18.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to privatise a sensitive aspect of India's currency note production after sharing a tender-related notice issued by an RBI-owned note printing company.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister questioned the government's intentions over a notice that allegedly invites expressions of interest from firms for the manufacture and supply of specialised polymer substrate sheets with security features for Indian banknotes.
'Will Even Currency Notes Be Privatised?'
In a post on X on Friday, Yadav criticised the move, asking whether the government was planning to privatise currency note production.
"Will even currency notes be privatised under the corrupt BJP regime now?" he wrote.
"The people of this country never imagined that the model of commission-taking would sink to such a level. If the country's currency itself is not self-reliant, how can the economy and the nation become self-reliant? Will the government itself also be outsourced now?" he added.
भ्रष्ट भाजपा राज में अब नोटों का भी प्राइवेटाइजेशन हो जाएगा क्या? कमीशनख़ोरी का मॉडल इस हद तक गिर जाएगा, देश की जनता ने सोचा न था। जब देश की मुद्रा ही आत्मनिर्भर नहीं होगी तो अर्थव्यवस्था और देश आत्मनिर्भर कैसे होगा? अब क्या सरकार भी आउटसोर्सिंग पर दे दी जाएगी?— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 17, 2026
इतने बड़े और… pic.twitter.com/rvyxRjY5rZ
Yadav Questions Tender Process
The SP chief also questioned the scope and intent of the tender, saying that the notice appears to be a formality rather than a serious attempt to invite bids.
"Behind issuing such a small, miserly tender for such a large and sensitive work, is there some hidden intention to merely complete a formality? It appears the arrangement has already been made and this exercise is only for show," he alleged.
He further claimed, "The BJP is not a government; it is a partner of profiteers."
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Tender Seeks Bids For Banknote Substrate
The notice shared by Yadav was purportedly issued by Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), which is responsible for printing Indian currency notes.
According to the notice, the company has invited global expressions of interest from eligible bidders for the manufacture and supply of specialised polymer substrate sheets incorporating security features for Indian banknotes.
The tender states that bids will be opened on August 18.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP government of?
What information did Akhilesh Yadav share to support his accusation?
He shared a tender-related notice allegedly from an RBI note printing company. This notice invites expressions of interest for specialised polymer substrate sheets for Indian banknotes.
Which company allegedly issued the tender notice mentioned by Akhilesh Yadav?
The notice was allegedly issued by Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL). It seeks bids for specialized polymer substrate sheets for Indian banknotes.
What is the tender notice seeking from firms?
The notice invites global expressions of interest from eligible bidders for the manufacture and supply of specialised polymer substrate sheets. These sheets incorporate security features for Indian banknotes.