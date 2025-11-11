Tattoos Bearing ‘Mom’, ‘Dad’ And ‘Kriti’ Help Identify Businessman Killed In Delhi Blast

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTattoos Bearing ‘Mom’, ‘Dad’ And ‘Kriti’ Help Identify Businessman Killed In Delhi Blast

Amar, who ran a pharmaceutical business, was known for his passion for travel and biking. He had been married for four years and was the father of a three-year-old son.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Amar Kataria, a 34-year-old businessman from Chandni Chowk, was among the ten victims killed in the suicide bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening. His family identified his body at the hospital through distinctive tattoos dedicated to his parents and wife, Kriti.

Amar, who ran a pharmaceutical business, was known for his passion for travel and biking. He had been married for four years and was the father of a three-year-old son.

According to his father, Jagdish Kataria, the hospital contacted the family based on the tattoos on Amar’s arms.

“The hospital called at dawn on Tuesday and said that there were tattoos on the arms, ‘Mom my first love’ and ‘Dad my strength’ and ‘Kriti’ written. Who does he belong to? With a choked throat and tears, I confirmed,” Jagdish Kataria told India Today.

Dinner Plans Cut Short by Tragedy

On Monday night, Amar had planned to go out for dinner with his parents, wife, and young son. He had spoken to his father earlier, asking him to pick him up so they could all go together. However, before the family could meet, Amar fell victim to the blast.

Family’s Search Ends in Grief

Through the night, Amar’s parents visited multiple hospitals in search of him but were unable to gain access as VIPs and senior police officials inspected the sites. It was only around 4 AM that the family was able to see Amar’s body at the hospital.

Family members noted that while Amar’s body bore no visible injuries, there was a deep wound on the back of his neck.

Friends Remember a Cheerful Soul

Friends described Amar as cheerful and full of life, recalling him as someone who always brought laughter and warmth to every gathering. The confirmation of his death left his family devastated, their home filled with grief after the tragedy.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandni Chowk Delhi Businessman Tattoos Amar Kataria
