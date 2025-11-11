Nithari Killings Case: A Look At Timeline Of Events Since 2006

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nearly two decades after the gruesome Nithari killings first shocked the nation, the Supreme Court has acquitted key accused Surendra Koli in the final pending case, bringing closure to one of India’s most chilling and protracted criminal trials.

The verdict, delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai along with Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, marks the end of a legal saga that began in 2006, when skeletal remains of several victims were discovered near a house in Noida’s Nithari village.

Dec 29, 2006: Sixteen human skulls, skeletal remains, and fragments of clothing stuffed in gunny bags were discovered in a drain behind bungalow number D-5 in Noida’s Sector 31, adjacent to Nithari village.

Dec 30, 2006: Additional skeletons were found; five police officers were suspended for mishandling the investigation.

Jan 11, 2007: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe.

Feb 12, 2009: A special sessions court in Ghaziabad convicted Moninder Singh Pandher and Surendra Koli for the 2005 murder of 14-year-old Rimpa Haldar.

Feb 13, 2009: Both were sentenced to death in the first Nithari case.

May 12, 2010: Koli was awarded the death penalty in a second case.

2010–2012: Koli received death sentences in three additional cases.

Jan 16, 2021: Koli was sentenced to death in the 12th Nithari case; Pandher was acquitted.

Mar 26, 2021: Koli was acquitted by a Ghaziabad court in a 13th case related to the destruction of evidence.

Oct 16, 2023: The Allahabad High Court acquitted both Koli and Pandher in multiple cases, overturning their earlier convictions.

May 3, 2024: The Supreme Court issued notice on a plea challenging the acquittals.

Apr 3, 2025: The Supreme Court commenced hearing on the appeals.

Jul 30, 2025: The top court dismissed 14 appeals challenging the Allahabad High Court’s verdict acquitting the accused.

Supreme Court Acquits Koli in Final Nithari Case

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Surendra Koli in the final pending murder and rape case linked to the Nithari killings of 2005–2006, effectively closing one of India’s most chilling criminal chapters.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, allowed Koli’s curative petition against his conviction.

“The petitioner is acquitted of the charges. The petitioner shall be released forthwith,” Justice Vikram Nath stated while pronouncing the verdict.

During hearings on Koli’s curative plea, the Supreme Court observed in October that his conviction had been based largely on a single statement and the recovery of a kitchen knife. The bench noted the “anomalous situation” created by his acquittals in other related cases, raising doubts about the consistency of the evidence.

Background Of The Case

The Nithari murders came to light in December 2006 when skeletal remains were found near the residence of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Noida’s Sector 31. Surendra Koli, who worked as a domestic helper in Pandher’s house, was accused of multiple murders, abductions, rapes, and destruction of evidence.

Koli was initially convicted and sentenced to death in several cases. However, the Allahabad High Court in 2023 acquitted him in 12 of them, citing insufficient evidence. Pandher was acquitted in two cases.

The CBI and families of the victims later filed 14 appeals in the Supreme Court, which were all dismissed on July 31, 2025.

With this week’s ruling, Koli stands acquitted in his final case, marking the end of nearly two decades of legal proceedings surrounding the Nithari murders.