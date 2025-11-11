Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKempegowda Airport Advises Passengers To Arrive Early After Red Fort Car Blast

Kempegowda Airport Advises Passengers To Arrive Early After Red Fort Car Blast

Following a deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport urges passengers to arrive early and complete security checks smoothly amid enhanced safety measures.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday advised passengers to arrive well in advance to complete security checks following a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort.

The airport urged passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for flight-related updates.

"Due to enhanced security measures at airports across the country, we request all passengers to plan their travel and arrive at BLR airport well in advance," the airport said in an advisory shared on its 'X' account.

Passengers are encouraged to allow sufficient time for travel formalities, it added.

"This will ensure a smooth journey, providing sufficient time to complete security checks without delays. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work together to keep your travel safe and seamless," the advisory added.

The blast occurred in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and destroying several vehicles, officials said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Airport Car Explosion Kempegowda Airport Red Fort Blast
