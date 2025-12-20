All Five Accused In Bulandshahr Gangrape Case Found Guilty By POCSO Court

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Special Judge POCSO Case, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday held all five accused, namely, Juber @ Sunil @ Parwej; Sajid; Dharamvir @ Jitender; Naresh @ Sandip Baheliya and Sunil Kumar @ Sagar guilty in the Bulandshahr Gang Rape Case.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case in compliance with the Order dated 12.08.2016 of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, whereby the investigation of FIR No. 838 of 2016 of Police Station Kotwali Dehat, District Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was transferred to CBI, the probe agency said in a statement.



The case pertains to a heinous incident involving rape, dacoity, wrongful confinement and penetrative sexual assault on a child.



As per allegations, a group of 5-6 armed assailants forcibly took a family of six at gunpoint, looted cash and jewellery and subsequently held them captive in adjoining fields. During captivity, the two victims were raped and subjected to sexual assault by the accused persons, CBI said.



After completion of the investigation, CBI filed a charge-sheet on 05.11.2016 against three accused persons before the Court of the Addl. District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO Cases), Bulandshahr.



Subsequently, a supplementary charge-sheet was filed on 18.04.2018 against three additional accused persons. During the pendency of the trial, one of the accused expired in judicial custody, the statement added.



After the conclusion of the trial, the Court found the accused persons guilty and will pronounce the sentence on 22.12.2025, CBI said. (ANI)

