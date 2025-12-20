Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAll Five Accused In Bulandshahr Gangrape Case Found Guilty By POCSO Court

All Five Accused In Bulandshahr Gangrape Case Found Guilty By POCSO Court

The case pertains to a heinous incident involving rape, dacoity, wrongful confinement and penetrative sexual assault on a child.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Special Judge POCSO Case, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday held all five accused, namely, Juber @ Sunil @ Parwej; Sajid; Dharamvir @ Jitender; Naresh @ Sandip Baheliya and Sunil Kumar @ Sagar guilty in the Bulandshahr Gang Rape Case.
 
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case in compliance with the Order dated 12.08.2016 of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, whereby the investigation of FIR No. 838 of 2016 of Police Station Kotwali Dehat, District Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was transferred to CBI, the probe agency said in a statement.
 
The case pertains to a heinous incident involving rape, dacoity, wrongful confinement and penetrative sexual assault on a child.
 
As per allegations, a group of 5-6 armed assailants forcibly took a family of six at gunpoint, looted cash and jewellery and subsequently held them captive in adjoining fields. During captivity, the two victims were raped and subjected to sexual assault by the accused persons, CBI said.
 
After completion of the investigation, CBI filed a charge-sheet on 05.11.2016 against three accused persons before the Court of the Addl. District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO Cases), Bulandshahr.
 
Subsequently, a supplementary charge-sheet was filed on 18.04.2018 against three additional accused persons. During the pendency of the trial, one of the accused expired in judicial custody, the statement added.
 
After the conclusion of the trial, the Court found the accused persons guilty and will pronounce the sentence on 22.12.2025, CBI said. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bulandshahr News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Telangana Follows Karnataka, CM Revanth Reddy To Bring Hate Speech Law Soon
Telangana Follows Karnataka, CM Revanth Reddy To Bring Hate Speech Law Soon
Cities
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget