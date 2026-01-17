Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBMC Verdict Splits Sena As Shinde Secures Numbers, Uddhav Alleges Betrayal Against BJP

BMC Verdict Splits Sena As Shinde Secures Numbers, Uddhav Alleges Betrayal Against BJP

The BMC verdict has exposed deep fault lines between the rival Shiv Sena factions, with Eknath Shinde moving corporators to a hotel amid poaching fears.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election verdict has triggered contrasting reactions from the rival Shiv Sena factions, underlining the continued volatility of Mumbai’s civic politics despite the results. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde acted swiftly to consolidate his position by moving newly elected Shiv Sena corporators to a hotel in Bandra, citing concerns over possible poaching ahead of the mayoral election. The precautionary move comes as the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance holds a slender majority in the 227-member civic body.

Uddhav Thackeray Strikes Defiant Note

In contrast, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray struck a defiant tone while addressing party workers in Mumbai and Thane, insisting that his party had not been defeated despite losing control of the civic body after over two decades. Thackeray described the outcome as a “matter of pride” achieved under adverse circumstances and praised party cadres for staying loyal despite limited resources.

Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Betrayal

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led alliance, Thackeray accused it of misusing power and winning the civic polls through “betrayal.” He alleged that all possible tactics were employed against his party but claimed that loyalty could not be bought. In one of his strongest remarks, Thackeray alleged that the BJP had “mortgaged Mumbai” to secure victory, asserting that the Marathi community would not forgive what he termed a betrayal of the city’s interests. In the 227-seat BMC, the majority mark stands at 114. The BJP secured 89 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 29, taking the ruling alliance’s tally to 118—just four seats above the halfway mark.
 
With the numbers tight and the mayoral election approaching, Shinde’s move to sequester corporators reflects the high stakes and fragile arithmetic in India’s richest civic body.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Eknath Shinde move newly elected Shiv Sena corporators to a hotel?

Eknath Shinde moved the corporators to a hotel in Bandra due to concerns about potential poaching ahead of the mayoral election. This was a precautionary measure to consolidate his position.

What was Uddhav Thackeray's reaction to the BMC election results?

Uddhav Thackeray struck a defiant tone, calling the outcome a 'matter of pride' achieved under adverse circumstances. He praised his party cadres for their loyalty despite losing control of the civic body.

What accusations did Uddhav Thackeray make against the BJP-led alliance?

Thackeray accused the BJP-led alliance of misusing power and winning through 'betrayal' and other tactics. He alleged that the BJP had 'mortgaged Mumbai' to secure victory.

What is the majority mark in the 227-seat BMC?

The majority mark in the 227-seat BMC is 114 seats. The ruling alliance of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena has a slender majority with 118 seats.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Uddhav Thackeray Eknath SHinde SHiv Sena
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
World
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
World
‘Voting For A Hindu Is Haram’: Bangladesh Clerics’ Remarks Ahead Of Polls Spark Outrage
‘Voting For A Hindu Is Haram’: Bangladesh Clerics’ Remarks Ahead Of Polls Spark Outrage
World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget