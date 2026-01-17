Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election verdict has triggered contrasting reactions from the rival Shiv Sena factions, underlining the continued volatility of Mumbai’s civic politics despite the results. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde acted swiftly to consolidate his position by moving newly elected Shiv Sena corporators to a hotel in Bandra, citing concerns over possible poaching ahead of the mayoral election. The precautionary move comes as the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance holds a slender majority in the 227-member civic body.

Uddhav Thackeray Strikes Defiant Note

In contrast, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray struck a defiant tone while addressing party workers in Mumbai and Thane, insisting that his party had not been defeated despite losing control of the civic body after over two decades. Thackeray described the outcome as a “matter of pride” achieved under adverse circumstances and praised party cadres for staying loyal despite limited resources.

Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Betrayal Launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led alliance, Thackeray accused it of misusing power and winning the civic polls through “betrayal.” He alleged that all possible tactics were employed against his party but claimed that loyalty could not be bought. In one of his strongest remarks, Thackeray alleged that the BJP had “mortgaged Mumbai” to secure victory, asserting that the Marathi community would not forgive what he termed a betrayal of the city’s interests. In the 227-seat BMC, the majority mark stands at 114. The BJP secured 89 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 29, taking the ruling alliance’s tally to 118—just four seats above the halfway mark. With the numbers tight and the mayoral election approaching, Shinde’s move to sequester corporators reflects the high stakes and fragile arithmetic in India’s richest civic body.