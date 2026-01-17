Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India's Gen Z believes in the BJP's development model, citing the party's victory in the BMC elections as evidence.
'India’s Gen Z Backs BJP’s Development Model', Says PM Modi In West Bengal After BMC Win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Malda, cited BJP’s historic BMC victory to claim Gen Z support for the party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India’s Gen Z believes in the BJP’s development model, citing the party’s historic victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, as he intensified his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in election-bound West Bengal. Addressing a public rally in Malda, Modi said the BJP’s landslide win in Mumbai’s civic polls reflected growing public faith in its governance and expressed confidence that Bengal’s voters would also opt for change in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled later this year.
Modi Targets TMC Governance Failures
Targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said in Bengali, “Ei sarkar palano dorkaar” (this government needs to be changed), accusing the TMC administration of corruption and failing to deliver development benefits to the people. He alleged that central welfare schemes were being blocked at the state level, depriving citizens of their rightful entitlements. The Prime Minister further accused the Trinamool government of shielding illegal infiltrators, warning that strict action would be taken against infiltration once the BJP comes to power in Bengal.
Reassuring the Matua community and other persecuted refugees, Modi said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) safeguards their rights and ensures dignity and security. He reiterated that development, security, and good governance would be the BJP’s core focus if elected in the state.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did PM Modi say about India's Gen Z and the BJP's development model?
Why did PM Modi criticize the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal?
PM Modi accused the TMC administration of corruption, failing to deliver development benefits, and blocking central welfare schemes. He also stated that the government needs to be changed.
What was PM Modi's stance on infiltration in West Bengal?
PM Modi alleged that the Trinamool government shields illegal infiltrators and warned that strict action would be taken against infiltration once the BJP comes to power in Bengal.
How did PM Modi address the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its impact?
PM Modi reassured the Matua community and other refugees that the CAA safeguards their rights and ensures dignity and security for them.