'India’s Gen Z Backs BJP’s Development Model', Says PM Modi In West Bengal After BMC Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India’s Gen Z believes in the BJP’s development model, citing the party’s historic victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, as he intensified his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in election-bound West Bengal. Addressing a public rally in Malda, Modi said the BJP’s landslide win in Mumbai’s civic polls reflected growing public faith in its governance and expressed confidence that Bengal’s voters would also opt for change in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Modi Targets TMC Governance Failures

Targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said in Bengali, “Ei sarkar palano dorkaar” (this government needs to be changed), accusing the TMC administration of corruption and failing to deliver development benefits to the people. He alleged that central welfare schemes were being blocked at the state level, depriving citizens of their rightful entitlements. The Prime Minister further accused the Trinamool government of shielding illegal infiltrators, warning that strict action would be taken against infiltration once the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

Reassuring the Matua community and other persecuted refugees, Modi said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) safeguards their rights and ensures dignity and security. He reiterated that development, security, and good governance would be the BJP’s core focus if elected in the state.