Rs 124 Crore Assets! BMC Polls Get A Mega ‘Crorepati’ Candidate

Advocate Makarand Narwekar, the younger brother of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, is among the wealthiest candidates in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with declared assets worth Rs 124.4 crore. Contesting on a BJP ticket from ward number 226, Narwekar is seeking a third term and could potentially be the richest contender in this election cycle, according to asset details submitted as part of nomination filings.

A number of other high net worth candidates are also in the fray, highlighting the significant presence of affluent politicians in Mumbai’s civic polls-often seen as among the most influential municipal elections in the country, given the BMC’s size, budget and control over key local infrastructure.

Other High-Value Candidates In The race

Among the notable names is Harshita Narwekar, Rahul Narwekar’s sister-in-law, who is contesting from ward number 225 and has declared assets of Rs 63.62 crore.

Samadhan Sarvankar, son of former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, has reported assets of Rs 46.59 crore. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former Mumbai mayor Shraddha Jadhav has declared assets of Rs 46.34 crore.

The asset declarations place all four candidates in the category of top-tier wealth holders in the civic contest, drawing attention to the role of money power in local elections.

Narwekar Appeals For Votes

Ahead of polling, Narwekar also posted a public appeal on social media, introducing himself as the BJP candidate from Ward 226 and requesting support in the January 15 BMC elections. In his message, he said he remained committed to “honest governance”, improved civic services and practical solutions for neighbourhood issues.

I am Advocate Makarand Suresh Narwekar, contesting as the BJP candidate from Ward 226. On 15th January, I humbly ask for your support in the upcoming BMC elections. I am committed to honest governance, better civic service and real solutions for our neighbourhood.



— Makarand Narwekar (@MNarwekar) January 11, 2026

He urged residents to vote and participate in what he described as “positive change”, ending his message with: “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra!”

