Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRs 124 Crore Assets! BMC Polls Get A Mega ‘Crorepati’ Candidate

Rs 124 Crore Assets! BMC Polls Get A Mega ‘Crorepati’ Candidate

Ahead of polling, Narwekar also posted a public appeal on social media, introducing himself as the BJP candidate from Ward 226 and requesting support in the January 15 BMC elections.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Advocate Makarand Narwekar, the younger brother of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, is among the wealthiest candidates in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with declared assets worth Rs 124.4 crore. Contesting on a BJP ticket from ward number 226, Narwekar is seeking a third term and could potentially be the richest contender in this election cycle, according to asset details submitted as part of nomination filings.

A number of other high net worth candidates are also in the fray, highlighting the significant presence of affluent politicians in Mumbai’s civic polls-often seen as among the most influential municipal elections in the country, given the BMC’s size, budget and control over key local infrastructure.

Other High-Value Candidates In The race

Among the notable names is Harshita Narwekar, Rahul Narwekar’s sister-in-law, who is contesting from ward number 225 and has declared assets of Rs 63.62 crore.

Samadhan Sarvankar, son of former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, has reported assets of Rs 46.59 crore. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former Mumbai mayor Shraddha Jadhav has declared assets of Rs 46.34 crore.

The asset declarations place all four candidates in the category of top-tier wealth holders in the civic contest, drawing attention to the role of money power in local elections.

Narwekar Appeals For Votes

Ahead of polling, Narwekar also posted a public appeal on social media, introducing himself as the BJP candidate from Ward 226 and requesting support in the January 15 BMC elections. In his message, he said he remained committed to “honest governance”, improved civic services and practical solutions for neighbourhood issues.

He urged residents to vote and participate in what he described as “positive change”, ending his message with: “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra!”

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Polls MUMBAI BMC Elections Makarand Narwekar Richest BMC Candidates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
News
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
India
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget