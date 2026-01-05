Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBJP Councillor Arrested In Uttarakhand For Shooting Man

BJP Councillor Arrested In Uttarakhand For Shooting Man

Police rushed Lohani to Dr Sushila Tiwari Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:46 PM (IST)

Haldwani, Jan 5 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party councillor here allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old man who was visiting his house, police on Monday said.

Councillor Amit Bisht, alias Chintu, has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, they said.

The BJP expelled Bisht from the party after the incident.

Haldwani City Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Kartyal said the incident took place on Sunday at around 11.30 pm in the Judge Farm area.

The victim, Nitin Lohani, had gone to the councillor's house to meet his son with a friend, Kamal Bhandari.

He rang the doorbell, and as soon as the door opened, Bisht came out and allegedly fired at Lohani, seriously injuring him, police said. His friend, frightened by the gunshot, fled.

Police rushed Lohani to Dr Sushila Tiwari Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In the wake of the killing, BJP Nainital district president Pratap Bisht expelled Amit Bisht, who was also the BJP Mandal vice president. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar

Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Uttarakhand Man Shot Bjp Councillor Arrested
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'I Was Kidnapped, I Am..': Maduro Pleads Not Guilty In First US Court Appearance
'I Was Kidnapped, I Am..': Maduro Pleads Not Guilty In First US Court Appearance
World
Hindu Journalist Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks
Hindu Journalist Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks
World
‘For The Homeland, I Will Take Up Arms Again’: Colombia’s President Warns After US Action In Venezuela
‘For The Homeland, I Will Take Up Arms Again’: Colombia’s President Warns After US Action In Venezuela
India
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget