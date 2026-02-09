Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBJP Corporator Manjusha Nagpure Elected Unopposed As Pune Mayor

BJP Corporator Manjusha Nagpure Elected Unopposed As Pune Mayor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party in the recently concluded PMC election after a 4-year gap.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 01:31 PM (IST)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure was elected unopposed as the mayor of Pune after candidates from the NCP and Congress withdrew their nominations at the very last moment of the mayoral post contest. Following an appeal by BJP's Group Leader in PMC Ganesh Bidkar to ensure a peaceful election, Sheetal Sawant of the NCP and Ashwini Landge of the Congress pulled out of the contest.
 
Bidkar urged political parties to avoid a contest as a mark of respect for the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar and former Union Minister and Pune MP Suresh Kalmadi, who passed away recently.
 
A total of three nominations had been filed for the mayoral post before the withdrawals.
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party in the recently concluded PMC election after a 4-year gap.
 
Republican Party of India (Athawale) Leader Parshuram Wadekar, was elected as Deputy Mayor of Pune unopposed.
 
Earlier, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol expressed confidence that the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) will once again secure the Mayor's post in the Pune Municipal Corporation Election, citing extensive development works carried out in the city under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at theCentre, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led NDA government in Maharashtra.
 
Murlidhar Mohol noted previously that, while 83 seats were mandated for women candidates under 50 per cent reservation norms, the BJP has allotted tickets to 92 women candidates, underscoring its commitment to women's representation.
 
Asked about seat-sharing, Mohol said the BJP is ready to allot 16 seats to Shiv Sena in Pune. "Despite the BJP having 105 corporators in the previous term, we have consistently worked towards an alliance. Differences over seat-sharing existed at the local level, but the matter is now being resolved under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," he said earlier. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking Update: No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Preparation

Published at : 09 Feb 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune BJP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report
Cities
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Cities
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Preparation
Breaking News: Opposition to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Parliamentary Tensions
Breaking News: Opposition Prepares No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
NEWS FLASH: Opposition Protests Rock UP Assembly as SP–Congress Target Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
NEWS UPDATE: Lok Sabha Disrupted Again as Opposition Protest Forces Adjournment Till Noon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget