After Amul, Sudha Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre In Bihar From May 22

Popular dairy cooperative brand Sudha has increased the prices of its milk variants by Rs 2 per litre in Bihar, with the revised rates coming into effect from Thursday amid rising production and transportation costs.

Under the new pricing structure, Sudha Full Cream Milk (Gold) will now cost Rs 67 per litre instead of Rs 65. Similarly, Sudha Shakti milk has become costlier and will now be sold at Rs 59 per litre compared to the earlier rate of Rs 57.

Other milk variants have also witnessed a price revision. Sudha Cow milk will now be available at Rs 56 per litre, while Sudha Healthy (Toned) milk has been priced at Rs 54 per litre. Sudha Smart (Double Toned) milk will continue to be sold in half-litre packets and will now cost Rs 28.

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Rising Production Costs Behind Hike

Officials associated with the dairy sector said the latest increase was driven by higher operational expenses and persistent inflationary pressure affecting the industry.

According to sources, the rise in cattle feed prices, increasing transportation expenses and higher production costs have significantly impacted dairy cooperatives and milk suppliers in recent months.

The decision by Sudha comes shortly after major dairy brands Amul and Mother Dairy also raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre earlier this month.

On May 14, both Amul and Mother Dairy announced revised rates citing similar reasons linked to rising input costs and inflation. Several local dairy operators in other states have also increased prices in recent weeks.

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Impact Likely On Household Budgets

Consumers fear the milk price hike may further increase the cost of daily essentials and dairy-based food items.

Milk is a key household commodity, and any increase in its price is expected to affect products such as tea, curd, paneer, sweets and other dairy items sold in local markets.

Many residents said household budgets were already under pressure due to rising prices of vegetables, edible oils, cooking gas and other essentials. The latest increase in milk prices is likely to add to the financial burden on middle-class and lower-income families.

Traders and sweet shop owners also indicated that prices of milk-based products could witness a revision if procurement costs continue to rise in the coming weeks.

The dairy sector has been witnessing sustained cost pressure over the past several months, prompting repeated price adjustments by major brands across the country.

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