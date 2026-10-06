A Zomato warehouse supervisor in Bengaluru told local staff they must learn Hindi or face job termination. He refused to communicate in Kannada, stating he would only speak Hindi.
Zomato Supervisor Faces Backlash Over ‘Learn Hindi Or Leave’ Remark, Apologises In Kannada
A Zomato warehouse supervisor in Bengaluru has faced public backlash after a video showed him telling local staff to learn Hindi or leave their jobs.
- Zomato supervisor told staff to learn Hindi or leave jobs.
- His remarks sparked backlash, leading to protests and police action.
- Supervisor later apologized in Kannada, fueling wider language debate.
A Zomato warehouse supervisor in Bengaluru has come under fire after a video surfaced showing him telling local staff to learn Hindi or leave their jobs.
The supervisor, identified as Ashok and reportedly from Andhra Pradesh, is seen in the viral video telling employees that he would speak only in Hindi and would not communicate with them in Kannada.
“I don't know Kannada. I'll speak in Hindi. If you're going to work here, learn Hindi. If you want to leave, I don't care,” Ashok is heard saying in the video.
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‘This Is Karnataka’: Supervisor’s Remarks Spark Row
During the exchange, an employee is heard telling Ashok, “This is Karnataka.”
“So what, I will only speak Hindi,” Ashok is seen yelling back.
He then tells the workers to learn Hindi if they want to continue working with him or leave their jobs.
The video triggered a public backlash, with the remarks drawing criticism amid Karnataka’s long-running debate over the use of Kannada and other languages in the state.
Following the backlash, Ashok posted a video apologising for his remarks.
Pro-Kannada Activists Protest Outside Warehouse
Pro-Kannada activists gathered outside the Zomato warehouse and demanded strict action against the supervisor as well as his removal from the facility.
A formal complaint and a petition seeking action against Ashok were submitted to the Madanayakanahalli police.
Police reportedly briefly took Ashok into custody to control the tense situation following the protests.
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Ashok Apologises In Kannada
Ashok later released another video in which he was seen with folded hands and speaking in Kannada.
He apologised for his remarks and said he would not repeat the mistake.
The incident has since triggered a wider debate over language and workplace communication in Karnataka, with the viral video continuing to draw reactions online.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the incident involving the Zomato supervisor?
How did the public and activists react to the supervisor's comments?
The remarks caused a public backlash and drew criticism regarding language use in Karnataka. Pro-Kannada activists protested outside the warehouse, demanding action against the supervisor.
Did the supervisor apologize for his statements?
Yes, supervisor Ashok apologized in two videos following the backlash. In his second apology, he spoke in Kannada with folded hands, promising not to repeat the mistake.