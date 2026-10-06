Zomato Supervisor Faces Backlash Over ‘Learn Hindi Or Leave’ Remark, Apologises In Kannada

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zomato supervisor told staff to learn Hindi or leave jobs.

His remarks sparked backlash, leading to protests and police action.

Supervisor later apologized in Kannada, fueling wider language debate.

A Zomato warehouse supervisor in Bengaluru has come under fire after a video surfaced showing him telling local staff to learn Hindi or leave their jobs.

The supervisor, identified as Ashok and reportedly from Andhra Pradesh, is seen in the viral video telling employees that he would speak only in Hindi and would not communicate with them in Kannada.

“I don't know Kannada. I'll speak in Hindi. If you're going to work here, learn Hindi. If you want to leave, I don't care,” Ashok is heard saying in the video.

ALSO READ | Rs 2 Crore Theft At CaratLane Jewellery Store In Hyderabad, CCTV Clip Surfaces

‘This Is Karnataka’: Supervisor’s Remarks Spark Row

During the exchange, an employee is heard telling Ashok, “This is Karnataka.”

“So what, I will only speak Hindi,” Ashok is seen yelling back.

He then tells the workers to learn Hindi if they want to continue working with him or leave their jobs.

The video triggered a public backlash, with the remarks drawing criticism amid Karnataka’s long-running debate over the use of Kannada and other languages in the state.

Following the backlash, Ashok posted a video apologising for his remarks.

Pro-Kannada Activists Protest Outside Warehouse

Pro-Kannada activists gathered outside the Zomato warehouse and demanded strict action against the supervisor as well as his removal from the facility.

A formal complaint and a petition seeking action against Ashok were submitted to the Madanayakanahalli police.

Police reportedly briefly took Ashok into custody to control the tense situation following the protests.

ALSO READ | UP Horror: 15-Year-Old Raped At Gunpoint Inside Her House In Amethi; Juvenile Absconding

Ashok Apologises In Kannada

Ashok later released another video in which he was seen with folded hands and speaking in Kannada.

He apologised for his remarks and said he would not repeat the mistake.

The incident has since triggered a wider debate over language and workplace communication in Karnataka, with the viral video continuing to draw reactions online.