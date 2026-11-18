Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An encounter began early Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

Forces acted on intelligence about LeT commander Lateef Bhat.

Terrorist trapped inside mosque, reportedly refused surrender request.

Kashmir Police confirmed ongoing operation; forces maintain tight cordon.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district early Wednesday after personnel established contact with a terrorist during a search operation in the area.

The gunfight began around 4 am in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation late Tuesday night following specific intelligence inputs.

According to officials, the movement of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat was traced in the area, prompting security forces to launch the operation. Bhat is believed to be trapped inside the cordoned-off area.

Terrorist Trapped Inside Mosque, Asked To Surrender

Officials said the suspected terrorist is trapped inside a mosque in Zangalpora. Security personnel have reportedly asked him to surrender, but he has refused so far.

Security forces have established a tight cordon around the area, while the operation remains underway. No firing had been reported at the time of the initial updates, although an encounter was expected to begin.

Kashmir Police Confirm Encounter In Kulgam

Confirming the development, Kashmir Zone Police announced the encounter in a post on X. “Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam,” the police said.

Further details about the operation and the identity of the suspected terrorist are awaited.