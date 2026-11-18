Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Matan Kahana, Eisenkot ally, elected new parliament speaker.

Election deals a political blow to caretaker PM Netanyahu.

Crucial support from Arab lawmakers ensured Kahana's win.

Eisenkot welcomed victory; Likud condemned the outcome.

Israel’s parliament on Tuesday elected Matan Kahana, an ally of former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, as its new speaker, dealing a political blow to caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the opposition seeks to end his hold on power.

Kahana secured 66 votes in the 120-member Knesset, defeating Ofir Katz, the candidate nominated by Netanyahu’s Likud party, who received 52 votes.

The result marks a significant development in the political battle between Netanyahu and Eisenkot, who is attempting to form a new government to replace the caretaker administration.

The speaker’s post carries considerable influence over parliamentary proceedings, including the scheduling of debates and votes on legislation. Kahana’s election could give the opposition greater leverage to challenge or delay policies introduced under Netanyahu’s leadership.

Kahana's Election Gives Opposition Greater Leverage

A former special forces soldier, Kahana, 54, is expected to begin working towards reversing several of Netanyahu’s key decisions as early as Wednesday.

His election comes after the October 27 polls failed to deliver a clear majority to either political camp in the 120-member Knesset, leaving the country’s political future uncertain.

Eisenkot’s alliance emerged with 48 seats, while Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53. Meanwhile, two Arab-majority lists won a combined 19 seats, marking an unprecedented electoral showing amid widespread opposition to Netanyahu’s hard-right government.

Arab Lawmakers' Support Proves Crucial For Kahana

Both Arab-majority groups backed Kahana in Tuesday’s speaker election, although one Arab lawmaker was absent from the vote. Their support proved decisive in helping him secure the position.

Addressing parliament after his election, Kahana pledged to represent all sections of Israeli society, regardless of their backgrounds.

“I intend to be a Knesset speaker for everyone, irrespective of race, religion or gender," he said in his inaugural address.

Eisenkot Welcomes Victory, Likud Slams Outcome

Eisenkot welcomed the outcome, describing it as the beginning of a new political phase. Taking to X, he wrote: “A new chapter begins."

Netanyahu’s Likud party, however, criticised the result, objecting to Kahana’s election with the support of Arab lawmakers. The party described the development as “the eternal disgrace".

The speaker’s election adds a new dimension to Israel’s political contest, with the opposition now holding a key parliamentary position as Eisenkot attempts to assemble a government to replace Netanyahu’s caretaker administration.