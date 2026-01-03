Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru: Woman Doctor Molested By Unidentified Man Near PG Hostel, Hunt On

Bengaluru: Woman Doctor Molested By Unidentified Man Near PG Hostel, Hunt On

In Bengaluru, a doctor was sexually harassed near her hostel by a scooter-borne man who fled after she screamed.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 03:35 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) A woman doctor was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified miscreant at AGB Layout in Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the doctor was returning to her paying guest (PG) hostel after completing her duty at a private hospital.

She had travelled to the hostel in an auto-rickshaw, and after alighting, walked a short distance towards the entrance of the PG hostel.

At that time, the accused approached her from behind on a scooter and allegedly asked for directions.

After briefly moving away, he parked the scooter, returned on foot and sexually harassed the doctor by touching her inappropriately and verbally abusing her.

When the woman raised an alarm and shouted for help, the accused fled the spot.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the PG hostel. The footage shows the accused approaching the victim on a scooter and speaking to her before moving away.

He then takes a U-turn, walks towards her again and embraces her, touching her inappropriately despite her resistance and screams. He is later seen running away as the victim raises her voice loudly.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Soladevanahalli police station. The police have recorded the statement of the victim and launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused.

Police officials said the case was being treated seriously and assured that efforts are underway to identify the suspect using CCTV footage and other technical evidence.

The Bengaluru Police had arrested a delivery executive for allegedly sexually harassing a woman at a mall in Mahadevapura on December 25 at around 9.30 p.m., while she was celebrating Christmas with friends.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Chand (27), a native of Guwahati who works as a delivery executive in Bengaluru.

Police said he allegedly behaved indecently and intentionally touched the woman inappropriately in full public view amid the festive crowd. The woman later filed a complaint at the Mahadevapura Police Station.

In a separate incident on December 24, police arrested three youths for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman who was riding a two-wheeler from Jayanagar Metro Station towards BTM Layout. The accused include an 18-year-old garage worker and two 19-year-olds employed at a chicken shop.

On December 31, an incident of a youth allegedly indulging in sexual harassment of a young woman passenger on a moving bus was reported from Karwar district in Karnataka.

The victim recorded a video related to the incident and appealed to women and girls, not to remain silent when they face similar experiences, urging them to raise their voices and stand up for themselves.

The 2.44-minute video recorded by the victim has gone viral on social media and garnered widespread appreciation for her courage.

She also tagged the police in the video, after which action was taken.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata

Published at : 03 Jan 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims Maduro Captured
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims Maduro Captured
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget