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HomeCitiesBengaluru Student Dies By Suicide, Hours After Announcement Of Exam Results; Had Failed In 3 Subjects

Bengaluru Student Dies By Suicide, Hours After Announcement Of Exam Results; Had Failed In 3 Subjects

A 17-year-old student died by suicide hours after Pre-University Course exam results were announced. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) A second-year Pre-University Course student allegedly died by suicide at her residence here, hours after the exam results were announced, police said on Friday.

Tanushree (17), a science student, reportedly failed in three subjects, which is suspected to be the trigger behind her taking such an extreme step, they said.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, except her hall ticket, which was found lying on the bed.

According to police, the incident came to light on Thursday around 3.30 pm, shortly after the results were announced.

She hung herself from the ceiling fan when no one was at home. Her mother had gone to work, a senior police officer said.

Citing preliminary inquiry, the officer said it is a clear-cut case of suicide. She was apparently distressed over failing in three subjects and had also called her friends to discuss the same.

When she did not respond to their calls and messages later, her friends decided to check on her, he said.

Based on her mother's complaint, a case of unnatural death has been filed, with Hebbal police investigation indicating it to be a case of suicide, police added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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