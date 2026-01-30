Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru Engineer Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel; Cops Suspect Heart Attack

Bengaluru Engineer Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel; Cops Suspect Heart Attack

Bengaluru-based IT engineer Vijay Sarup, 38, was found dead in his Gurugram hotel bathroom. Police suspect he died after suffering a heart attack and are investigating the incident.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 02:15 PM (IST)

Gurugram, Jan 29 (PTI) A 38-year-old engineer was found dead in a hotel bathroom here on Thursday, with police suggesting a heart attack as the cause of death, officials said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vijay Sarup, a resident of Bengaluru, who was an IT engineer there, and had come to Gurugram three days ago along with nine people from his company.

The incident occurred at the Crowne Plaza Hotel located in Sector 29 here, the police said.

Separate rooms were booked for all the employees on Tuesday. Some of these employees left on Wednesday, while others remained at the hotel, the police said.

Sarup and other employees were scheduled to check out on Thursday afternoon, but he did not come out of his room despite repeated calls, the police said.

Then, the hotel staff was called, who informed the police, they added.

On reaching, police found Sarup lying dead on the commode in the bathroom.

Police teams have collected evidence from the site and sent the body for post-mortem examination. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Gurugram News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget