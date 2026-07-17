2 School Students Among 3 Dead As Train Hits Car In Bengal's Murshidabad

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English NewsCities2 School Students Among 3 Dead As Train Hits Car At Level Crossing In Bengal's Murshidabad

2 School Students Among 3 Dead As Train Hits Car At Level Crossing In Bengal's Murshidabad

A local train collided with a school pool car at a level crossing near Karna Subarna railway station in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, killing three people and injuring three others.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Local train collided with car, killing three, injuring three.
  • Gateman arrested; inquiry launched into open railway crossing.
  • Minister announced compensation for victims; rail traffic disrupted.

Two school students and a driver were killed after a local train collided with a pool car at a level crossing in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning, railway officials said.

The accident occurred around 7 AM near Karna Subarna railway station, about 48 km from Katwa. Three others were injured in the accident.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Train Struck Vehicle At Level Crossing

According to Eastern Railway officials, the pool car was carrying students to school and was crossing the railway tracks when it was hit by the train at the level crossing near Karna Subarna station.

The injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

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Gateman Arrested, Probe Launched

The gateman on duty at the level crossing was arrested on charges of alleged dereliction of duty, news agency PTI reported. 

Railway officials said the crossing gate was reportedly open when the train approached. A 10-member inquiry team has been constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident, including why the gate remained open.

Rail traffic on the Azimganj-Katwa section of the Eastern Railway's Howrah division was disrupted following the accident.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in West Bengal's Murshidabad district?

A local train collided with a pool car at a level crossing, killing two school students and a driver. Three others were injured in the accident.

Who was arrested following the accident?

The gateman on duty at the level crossing was arrested on charges of alleged dereliction of duty. The crossing gate was reportedly open when the train approached.

What compensation was announced for the victims' families?

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each person who died in the accident.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Murshidabad Ashwini Vaishnaw WEst Bengal
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