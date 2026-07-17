2 School Students Among 3 Dead As Train Hits Car In Bengal's Murshidabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Local train collided with car, killing three, injuring three.

Gateman arrested; inquiry launched into open railway crossing.

Minister announced compensation for victims; rail traffic disrupted.

Two school students and a driver were killed after a local train collided with a pool car at a level crossing in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning, railway officials said.

The accident occurred around 7 AM near Karna Subarna railway station, about 48 km from Katwa. Three others were injured in the accident.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Train Struck Vehicle At Level Crossing

According to Eastern Railway officials, the pool car was carrying students to school and was crossing the railway tracks when it was hit by the train at the level crossing near Karna Subarna station.

The injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

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Gateman Arrested, Probe Launched

The gateman on duty at the level crossing was arrested on charges of alleged dereliction of duty, news agency PTI reported.

Railway officials said the crossing gate was reportedly open when the train approached. A 10-member inquiry team has been constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident, including why the gate remained open.

Rail traffic on the Azimganj-Katwa section of the Eastern Railway's Howrah division was disrupted following the accident.

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