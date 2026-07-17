Odisha Govt Denies Stampede Charge As Two Devotees Die During Puri Rath Yatra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two devotees died; others fell ill during Rath Yatra.

Authorities denied stampede claims, citing rain-related health issues.

Hundreds of thousands attended festival despite continuous heavy rainfall.

The Odisha government has denied allegations of a stampede as two devotees died in separate incidents during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, while several others who fell ill during the festival were treated and later discharged from the hospital.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CMO said seven people became unwell during the course of the festival and were immediately evacuated by deployed personnel before being shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Among them, one male devotee aged above 60 died, while authorities are still determining the exact cause of death. In a separate and unrelated incident, another male devotee aged above 35 suffered a cardiac arrest and died despite receiving immediate medical attention.

Several Devotees Treated for Rain-Related Illnesses

The CMO said a number of devotees experienced health complications linked to continuous rainfall during the festival.

According to officials, those affected were admitted to the hospital, provided necessary medical care and discharged after their condition improved.

Authorities noted that persistent rain and adverse weather conditions throughout the day contributed to cases of fatigue, dehydration, breathing difficulties and other minor health-related issues among participants.

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Government Rejects Stampede Allegations

Odisha Health Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling dismissed claims that a stampede had occurred during the Rath Yatra.

"I would like to clarify that there has been no stampede during the Rath Yatra. Regarding the death of a person due to suffocation, a post-mortem is being conducted. You can see the large crowds during the Yatra, and there are arrangements in place to fully serve the people. The allegations made by the BJD are baseless. I want to reiterate: there has been no stampede during the Yatra," Mahaling told reporters.

Prakash Mishra, advisor to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, also rejected the allegations. He said that in such a large gathering, some people can experience breathing difficulties, adding that seven such cases were reported and that all but one person recovered.

Lakhs Participate Despite Rainy Weather

Despite incessant rainfall, the Rath Yatra witnessed a massive turnout, with officials estimating that between 8 lakh and 9 lakh devotees attended the festival.

The CMO said devotees travelled from across Odisha, other parts of India and abroad to participate in the event, underscoring the deep faith associated with Lord Jagannath and the annual procession.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is among India's largest and most significant religious festivals. During the event, Lord Jagannath, along with siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, is taken in elaborately decorated chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. Devotees gather in huge numbers to pull the chariots, a ritual believed to bring spiritual blessings and religious merit.