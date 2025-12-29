Bengal SIR Row: Trinamool Delegation Meets CEO Amid Statewide Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Visuals have emerged of Trinamool Congress workers staging protests across West Bengal, demanding that Booth Level Agents (BLAs) be allowed to remain present at hearing centres. Amid the agitation, TMC MLA Asit Majumdar halted proceedings at the Chunchura–Mogra block office.

Election Commission Cites Guidelines

The Election Commission has maintained that BLA-2 will not be permitted to attend hearings under any circumstances, citing explicit provisions in its guidelines.

Trinamool Delegation Meets CEO

Against this backdrop, a Trinamool Congress delegation visited the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The delegation included Shashi Panja, Partha Bhowmik and five other TMC leaders. Speaking to the media, Partha Bhowmik said, “The protest was not by the party, the protest was by the common people.”

Party’s Demands and CEO’s Assurances

Addressing a press conference, Bhowmik questioned why Form 6 was being insisted upon and why another hearing date could not be provided. “This was our main demand,” he said. According to him, the CEO had stated that those whose names appeared in the 2002 list did not need to attend hearings again.

Bhowmik alleged that despite this direction, people were still being called for hearings at several locations, amounting to a violation of the CEO’s order. He said the CEO assured the delegation that action would be taken by the day and that a letter would be sent to Delhi regarding the publication of a list of discrepancies. He also said the CEO promised to communicate any specific order related to BLA-2.

“We have also said, we BLA-2 have a democratic right to sit in that hearing center,” Bhowmik said.

Hearings Halted at Three Locations

Amid the ongoing protests over BLA-2, hearings were reportedly stopped at three locations — Chunchura, West Midnapore and Dhanekhali.

‘Give Official Order or We’ll Go to Court’

Responding to questions, Bhowmik said the Election Commission must provide multiple hearing dates and allow BLA-2 to be present, calling it a democratic right. “If you do not want to let us sit, you will have to give an official notice. You order it officially. If necessary, I will go to court to challenge that order,” he said.

When asked whether the party was seeking an extension of hearing timings, Bhowmik replied, “Nana, we are not saying that. We are talking about our rights.”

On MLA Stopping Hearing

On whether it was appropriate for MLA Asit Majumdar to stop the hearing, Bhowmik said Majumdar had acted to protect democratic rights. “Our point is, you are not able to show, order, that BLA-2 will not be able to enter,” he said.

Party Distances Itself From Protests

On the protests, Bhowmik said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee had repeatedly appealed for calm. He stressed that while the Trinamool Congress stands with the people, the protests were not organised by the party.

“If someone has got heated and done something provocative, the leaders in our party will definitely talk to the people. Because the protest was not done by the party, the protest was done by the common people,” he said.