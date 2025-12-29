Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case

'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case

Taking note of the submissions, CJI Surya Kant described the developments as “very unfortunate” and said attempts were being made to take “political advantage” of the situation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a relief to the survivor in the Unnao rape case, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, which had effectively granted him bail.

CJI Slams Online Allegations Against Judges

During the hearing, the issue of social media outrage targeting Delhi High Court judges Justice Subramanian Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan, who had suspended Sengar’s life sentence, was raised and strongly criticised by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Concerns Raised by Sengar’s Lawyers

Towards the conclusion of the hearing, senior advocates Siddharth Dave and N Hariharan, appearing for Sengar, pointed out that allegations were being levelled against the two judges despite the CBI opposing bail. Hariharan said such conduct amounted to contempt of court, while Dave told the court that photographs of the judges were being circulated online with appeals to “identify these judges”, according to a Law Beat report.

‘Very Unfortunate’: CJI

Taking note of the submissions, CJI Surya Kant described the developments as “very unfortunate” and said attempts were being made to take “political advantage” of the situation.

“It is very unfortunate. We are not sitting in ivory towers. People try to take political advantage, don’t try to browbeat the system,” the CJI said, as quoted by India Today.

“You cannot bring all this to the streets. Argue inside the court, not outside,” the court added.

SG Defends High Court Judges

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation, also addressed the issue and said both judges were brilliant and possessed unimpeachable integrity. He said any effort to malign their image should be condemned and that he had complete faith in them, the Law Beat report said.

Survivor Welcomes Supreme Court Order

Reacting to the ruling, the Unnao rape survivor said she was satisfied with the Supreme Court’s decision and reaffirmed her faith in the judiciary.

“I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning,” a PTI report cited her.

“I do not make any allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so,” she added.

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Unnao Rape Case Unnao Delhi HC SUpreme COurt CJI Surya Kant Online Allegations
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, says Police
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, says Police
India
‘Faith In Judiciary Breaking’: Kuldeep Singh's Daughter Pens Open Letter Claiming Threats To Family
‘Faith In Judiciary Breaking’: Kuldeep Singh's Daughter Pens Open Letter Claiming Threats To Family
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget