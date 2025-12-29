'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a relief to the survivor in the Unnao rape case, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, which had effectively granted him bail.

CJI Slams Online Allegations Against Judges

During the hearing, the issue of social media outrage targeting Delhi High Court judges Justice Subramanian Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan, who had suspended Sengar’s life sentence, was raised and strongly criticised by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Concerns Raised by Sengar’s Lawyers

Towards the conclusion of the hearing, senior advocates Siddharth Dave and N Hariharan, appearing for Sengar, pointed out that allegations were being levelled against the two judges despite the CBI opposing bail. Hariharan said such conduct amounted to contempt of court, while Dave told the court that photographs of the judges were being circulated online with appeals to “identify these judges”, according to a Law Beat report.

‘Very Unfortunate’: CJI

Taking note of the submissions, CJI Surya Kant described the developments as “very unfortunate” and said attempts were being made to take “political advantage” of the situation.

“It is very unfortunate. We are not sitting in ivory towers. People try to take political advantage, don’t try to browbeat the system,” the CJI said, as quoted by India Today.

“You cannot bring all this to the streets. Argue inside the court, not outside,” the court added.

SG Defends High Court Judges

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation, also addressed the issue and said both judges were brilliant and possessed unimpeachable integrity. He said any effort to malign their image should be condemned and that he had complete faith in them, the Law Beat report said.

Survivor Welcomes Supreme Court Order

Reacting to the ruling, the Unnao rape survivor said she was satisfied with the Supreme Court’s decision and reaffirmed her faith in the judiciary.

“I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning,” a PTI report cited her.

“I do not make any allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so,” she added.