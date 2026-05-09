POCSO Case Against Union Minister Sanjay Kumar's Son Takes Twist After Extortion Allegation

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) A case under POCSO Act was registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son here following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl, with the accused alleging extortion and criminal intimidation by the teen and her parents.

According to the 17-year-old girl's mother, Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath, who was in a relationship with her daughter, sexually harassed her.

The alleged relationship began about seven-eight months ago, police said.

They are yet to examine the girl, who is a student.

Meanwhile, Bhageerath complained to the police in Karimnagar that the girl who got acquainted to him, invited him to her family functions and group gatherings.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint.

Bhageerath said in the complaint that, believing the girl's family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them and visited some holy places, as part of a friends group.

Subsequently, the girl and her parents intimidated him to marry her, but he rejected the proposal, following which the girl's parents demanded money and also threatened him with false complaints if he failed to pay the amount.

Out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father, but they demanded Rs five crore. If he failed to comply, the girl's mother would commit suicide, Bhageerath alleged in his complaint.

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