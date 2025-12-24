Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Balloons With Pakistani Symbols Found In Kashmir, Pics Surface

Officials said both incidents are being viewed seriously given their proximity to the LoC. Preliminary assessments suggest the balloons may have drifted across due to wind conditions.

By : Asif Qureshi | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Security forces have recovered balloons carrying Pakistani symbols from two separate locations in North Kashmir, close to the Line of Control, prompting heightened vigilance in the border districts of Baramulla and Kupwara.

Officials said a Pakistani flag attached to around ten balloons was sighted landing near Sarna Top in the Khadinayar area of Baramulla district. The object was noticed by a patrolling party of the Army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles during routine area domination. The balloons and the flag were immediately seized and taken into custody for further examination.

In a second incident, a balloon bearing the inscription of Pakistan International Airlines was found atop a tree in an orchard at Naugam in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, also located close to the LoC. The balloon was spotted by locals, who informed the security forces. Army personnel subsequently reached the spot and retrieved the object.

Security Agencies Alert

Officials said both incidents are being viewed seriously given their proximity to the LoC. Preliminary assessments suggest the balloons may have drifted across due to wind conditions, but all possibilities are being examined.

Security agencies are analysing the seized material to rule out any ulterior motive or security threat.

The recoveries come amid continued efforts by security forces to maintain strict surveillance along the border areas of North Kashmir, where such objects are occasionally reported, often causing concern among inhabitants due to past instances of cross-border attempts to create disturbance or spread propaganda.

Authorities have urged locals in border areas to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious objects to the nearest security or police unit, while cautioning against touching or approaching unidentified items.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Advertisement

