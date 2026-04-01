Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBajrang Dal Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Moradabad Civic Office, FIR Filed

Bajrang Dal Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Moradabad Civic Office, FIR Filed

The municipal authorities objected to the Hanuman Chalisa recital, leading to a police complaint for disturbing peace. Bajrang Dal has demanded a fair probe by the Chief Minister.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Apr 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bajrang Dal members faced police action for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the municipal corporation premises in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

According to reports, activists associated with the International Bajrang Dal had reached the Municipal Commissioner’s camp office at Peeli Kothi to press for demands, including cow protection. They sat on the ground and began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa before preparing to submit a memorandum.

The municipal authorities objected to the manner of protest. Following this, a complaint was filed at the Civil Lines police station, based on which a case was registered against one identified individual and around 50–60 unidentified persons on charges of creating a disturbance and breaching peace.

Organisation Alleges Bias, Anger Among Workers

The police action has triggered strong resentment within the organisation. State president Rohan Saxena addressed a press conference, levelling serious allegations against the Municipal Commissioner.

He said taking action over the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa reflects poorly on the administration’s mindset. However, he added that the organisation would accept legal consequences if found guilty in the investigation.

At the same time, he warned that if the allegations are proven false, the group would pursue a defamation case in court. He also demanded a fair and impartial probe to ensure justice.

Demand For Probe By Chief Minister

The organisation has urged the Chief Minister to intervene and order an impartial inquiry into the matter. Police have begun an investigation, and further action will depend on its findings.

Related Video

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit

Input By : Ubair Rahman

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bajrang Dal members face police action in Moradabad?

Bajrang Dal members were subjected to police action for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the municipal corporation premises. This action was taken after municipal authorities objected to their protest method.

What were the demands of the Bajrang Dal activists?

The Bajrang Dal activists had gathered to press for various demands, including cow protection. They were preparing to submit a memorandum regarding these issues.

What charges have been filed against the Bajrang Dal members?

A case has been registered against one identified individual and approximately 50-60 unidentified persons. The charges include creating a disturbance and breaching the peace.

What is the Bajrang Dal's response to the police action?

The organization alleges bias and has expressed resentment. They believe action over reciting the Hanuman Chalisa reflects poorly on the administration's mindset and have requested a fair probe.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 01 Apr 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Moradabad Bajrang Dal UP News Hanuman Chalisa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi CM Announces Setting Up Society For Prevention of Cruelty To Animals In All 13 Districts
Delhi CM Announces Setting Up Society For Prevention of Cruelty To Animals In All 13 Districts
Cities
Bengal Migrant Worker Found Dead In Jaipur: Family Alleges Acid Attack Over Speaking Bengali
Bengal Migrant Worker Found Dead In Jaipur: Family Alleges Acid Attack Over Speaking Bengali
Cities
Delhi Traffic Advisory For April 4 IPL Match: Key Routes To Avoid, Parking Rules, Timings For DC Vs MI Clash
Delhi Traffic Advisory For April 4 IPL Match: Key Routes To Avoid, Parking Rules
Cities
Minor Alleges Molestation At Palghar Zilla Parishad Office, Employee Booked Under POCSO
Palghar Zilla Parishad Employee Booked Under POCSO For Molesting Minor Girl
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Boardrooms Of Influence: Scrutinising International Crisis Group And India’s Strategic Past
Opinion
Embed widget