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HomeCitiesBajrang Dal Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Moradabad Civic Office, FIR Filed

Bajrang Dal Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Moradabad Civic Office, FIR Filed

The municipal authorities objected to the Hanuman Chalisa recital, leading to a police complaint for disturbing peace. Bajrang Dal has demanded a fair probe by the Chief Minister.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Apr 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
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Bajrang Dal members faced police action for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the municipal corporation premises in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

According to reports, activists associated with the International Bajrang Dal had reached the Municipal Commissioner’s camp office at Peeli Kothi to press for demands, including cow protection. They sat on the ground and began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa before preparing to submit a memorandum.

The municipal authorities objected to the manner of protest. Following this, a complaint was filed at the Civil Lines police station, based on which a case was registered against one identified individual and around 50–60 unidentified persons on charges of creating a disturbance and breaching peace.

Organisation Alleges Bias, Anger Among Workers

The police action has triggered strong resentment within the organisation. State president Rohan Saxena addressed a press conference, levelling serious allegations against the Municipal Commissioner.

He said taking action over the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa reflects poorly on the administration’s mindset. However, he added that the organisation would accept legal consequences if found guilty in the investigation.

At the same time, he warned that if the allegations are proven false, the group would pursue a defamation case in court. He also demanded a fair and impartial probe to ensure justice.

Demand For Probe By Chief Minister

The organisation has urged the Chief Minister to intervene and order an impartial inquiry into the matter. Police have begun an investigation, and further action will depend on its findings.

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Input By : Ubair Rahman

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bajrang Dal members face police action in Moradabad?

Bajrang Dal members were subjected to police action for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the municipal corporation premises. This action was taken after municipal authorities objected to their protest method.

What were the demands of the Bajrang Dal activists?

The Bajrang Dal activists had gathered to press for various demands, including cow protection. They were preparing to submit a memorandum regarding these issues.

What charges have been filed against the Bajrang Dal members?

A case has been registered against one identified individual and approximately 50-60 unidentified persons. The charges include creating a disturbance and breaching the peace.

What is the Bajrang Dal's response to the police action?

The organization alleges bias and has expressed resentment. They believe action over reciting the Hanuman Chalisa reflects poorly on the administration's mindset and have requested a fair probe.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Apr 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Moradabad Bajrang Dal UP News Hanuman Chalisa
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