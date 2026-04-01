Bajrang Dal Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Moradabad Civic Office, FIR Filed

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Bajrang Dal members faced police action for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the municipal corporation premises in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

According to reports, activists associated with the International Bajrang Dal had reached the Municipal Commissioner’s camp office at Peeli Kothi to press for demands, including cow protection. They sat on the ground and began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa before preparing to submit a memorandum.

The municipal authorities objected to the manner of protest. Following this, a complaint was filed at the Civil Lines police station, based on which a case was registered against one identified individual and around 50–60 unidentified persons on charges of creating a disturbance and breaching peace.

Organisation Alleges Bias, Anger Among Workers

The police action has triggered strong resentment within the organisation. State president Rohan Saxena addressed a press conference, levelling serious allegations against the Municipal Commissioner.

He said taking action over the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa reflects poorly on the administration’s mindset. However, he added that the organisation would accept legal consequences if found guilty in the investigation.

At the same time, he warned that if the allegations are proven false, the group would pursue a defamation case in court. He also demanded a fair and impartial probe to ensure justice.

Demand For Probe By Chief Minister

The organisation has urged the Chief Minister to intervene and order an impartial inquiry into the matter. Police have begun an investigation, and further action will depend on its findings.

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