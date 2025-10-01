Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Horror: Man Kills Two Children, Sets Family Ablaze In Bahraich; Six Dead Including Accused

UP Horror: Man Kills Two Children, Sets Family Ablaze In Bahraich; Six Dead Including Accused

The police team, which reached the scene after getting information, said three bodies have so far been recovered and have been sent for post-mortem and bodies are being searched in the debris.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bahraich: In a chilling incident that has left Bahraich district in shock, a man allegedly murdered two children before setting his house on fire, killing six people, including himself and members of his family, police officials said on Wednesday.

The horrific incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Tepraha village, under the Mihinpurwa police station limits.

According to locals, the accused, identified as Vijay, first killed two minor children and then locked himself, his wife, and two more children inside the house before setting it ablaze.

Fire quickly engulfed the structure, reducing it to ashes. Villagers and the fire brigade rushed to the spot, but the blaze had already claimed several lives.

The police team, which reached the scene after getting information, said three bodies have so far been recovered and have been sent for post-mortem. They said other bodies are being searched in the debris.

Former village head Salim, one of the first eyewitnesses, recounted, “The incident happened around 10 A.M. When we reached here we saw the house burning and tried to douse the flames before informing the police. When the door was broken open, the charred bodies of two children were pulled out.”

Another villager, Ramchandra Yadav, said Vijay had been working as a farm labourer and appeared disturbed in recent days. “He killed two children first and then set the house on fire. Everyone inside was trapped.”

Another villager mentioned that Vijay had called Suraj (14) and Sunny (13) to his house, asking them to sow garlic seeds. However, both boys declined, citing Mahanavami as the reason.

In a fit of rage, Vijay killed both Suraj and Sunny and then set the house on fire, killing six people, they said.

Senior police officials also reached the spot and are probing the motive behind the horrific act.

Authorities have also confirmed the death of four cattle in the fire.

The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over the entire village, with residents struggling to comprehend the brutal turn of events.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Horror Bhariach Manslaughter Man Kills Children
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
Personal Finance
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
World
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Business
Ambani Vs Adani: Reliance Chairman Becomes Wealthiest Indian, Shows Hurun Rich List 2025
Ambani Vs Adani: Reliance Chairman Becomes Wealthiest Indian, Shows Hurun Rich List 2025
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget