Karur Stampede 'Deadliest In 29 Years', Says DMK's Senthil Balaji; Calls For Collective Action

DMK MLA and Karur District Secretary V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday described the recent stampede in Karur as the most heartbreaking incident he has witnessed in his 29-year public service career. Speaking to the media, Balaji called for collective responsibility to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“I have served the public for nearly three decades, and never before has Karur faced such a heartbreaking tragedy,” he said. “Moving forward, all parties must work together to ensure incidents like this never happen again in Tamil Nadu.”

Balaji extended condolences to the families of the 41 victims and wished a speedy recovery to the 60 injured. He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for their prompt response and personal visits to the site.

Senthil Balaji Explains Why Slippers Were Thrown At Campaign Vehicle

Emphasising unity over politics, Balaji noted that 39 of the victims were local residents. “This is not a moment for political blame. Regardless of which party organises future events, we must unite and take proactive measures to prevent such tragedies,” he said.

Addressing speculation about a shoe-throwing incident during the rally, Balaji clarified that the act occurred in the sixth minute after Vijay began speaking—not during any mention of him, which was only at the 16th minute. He suggested it may have been an attempt to draw Vijay’s attention to the lack of water for attendees.

Balaji also raised concerns over event mismanagement, citing poorly set up loudspeakers, delayed arrival of the speaker, and insufficient water for the crowd. “People had been waiting for a long time without water. Water bottles and even slippers were thrown to get Vijay’s attention,” he said, stressing the need for better planning and crowd management in future events.

