Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore

Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most popular singers, died on September 19 in Singapore after drowning while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major development in the probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death, Delhi Police have arrested his manager Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Mahanta was taken into custody at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on his return from Singapore, while Sharma was picked up from an apartment in Gurugram. Both were flown to Guwahati early Wednesday morning, a senior police official confirmed to PTI.

SIT Tightens Probe In Zubeen Garg Death Case

The arrests come after the 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Assam government and led by Special DGP M.P. Gupta, issued notices to Mahanta, Sharma, members of the Singapore Assam Association, and others who had travelled to Singapore for the festival where Garg was performing.

Garg, one of Assam’s most popular singers, died on September 19 in Singapore after drowning while swimming in the sea without a life jacket. His sudden death has triggered widespread grief and anger in Assam.

Tensions escalated earlier when fans vandalised Sharma’s Guwahati residence and clashed with police. The SIT had also detained Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a long-time band member of Garg, who reportedly accompanied him on the yacht trip that ended in tragedy.

Police had raided Mahanta and Sharma’s homes last week but failed to trace them at the time.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
