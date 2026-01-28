Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH

Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH

Despite the intensity of the avalanche, officials confirmed that there was no loss of life.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 07:45 AM (IST)

A large avalanche struck the Sonamarg tourist area in Jammu and Kashmir late on Tuesday night, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

According to information shared by authorities and reported by PTI, the avalanche occurred at around 10.12 pm in Sonamarg, which falls in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, with visuals showing heavy snow sweeping through the area and covering nearby structures.

Despite the intensity of the avalanche, officials confirmed that there was no loss of life. They noted that warnings had already been issued a day earlier, cautioning about the possibility of high-risk avalanches in the district.

Sonamarg, along with several other parts of the Kashmir Valley, has been experiencing moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 24 hours, increasing the risk of such incidents.

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
