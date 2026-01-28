Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH

A large avalanche struck the Sonamarg tourist area in Jammu and Kashmir late on Tuesday night, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

According to information shared by authorities and reported by PTI, the avalanche occurred at around 10.12 pm in Sonamarg, which falls in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, with visuals showing heavy snow sweeping through the area and covering nearby structures.

VIDEO | An avalanche hit Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, but there was no loss of life, officials said.



They said the avalanche hit Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district at 10.12 pm on Tuesday.



The massive avalanche was caught… pic.twitter.com/Dw5Dl9FCDp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2026

Despite the intensity of the avalanche, officials confirmed that there was no loss of life. They noted that warnings had already been issued a day earlier, cautioning about the possibility of high-risk avalanches in the district.

Sonamarg, along with several other parts of the Kashmir Valley, has been experiencing moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 24 hours, increasing the risk of such incidents.