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English NewsCitiesMajor Terror Plot Foiled In Assam's Tinsukia; Two ULFA(I) Militants Arrested With AK-56 Rifles, Grenades

Major Terror Plot Foiled In Assam's Tinsukia; Two ULFA(I) Militants Arrested With AK-56 Rifles, Grenades

Assam Police, with support from central agencies, foiled an alleged terror plot in Tinsukia district by arresting two active ULFA (Independent) militants during an intelligence-based operation in Jagun.

Written By : Ritu Raj Phukan |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assam police foiled terror plot, arresting two ULFA(I) cadres.
  • Weapons, explosives seized; plot targeted civilians in Tinsukia.
  • Arrests mark breakthrough, investigators probe wider terror network.

A major terror plot was foiled in Assam's Tinsukia district after police, assisted by central agencies, arrested two active cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA(I), during an intelligence-based operation in Jagun on Friday.

The operation resulted in the seizure of sophisticated weapons, explosives and other materials allegedly intended for carrying out a terror attack. Police said preliminary findings suggest the accused were planning to target civilians in Tinsukia town.

The arrests are being viewed as a significant breakthrough in counter-insurgency operations in Upper Assam, with investigators now probing the broader network behind the alleged conspiracy.

Two ULFA(I) Cadres Arrested

The arrested militants have been identified as SS 2nd Lt. Siyor Asom alias Humenjyoti Baruah (27), a resident of Panitola, and SS 2nd Lt. Manoj Asom alias Papu Moran (30), a resident of Baghjan, both in Tinsukia district.

According to police, both are active members of ULFA(I) and were apprehended during an intelligence-led operation carried out jointly with central agencies.

A criminal case is being registered against the duo, and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Assam Police Burns Drugs Worth Over Rs 61 Crore In Massive Anti-Narcotics Crackdown

AK-56 Rifles, Grenades Among Arms Seized

During the operation, security personnel recovered two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of AK-series ammunition and two hand grenades from the accused.

Officials also seized a medicine kit containing syringes and opioids, food supplies intended for jungle survival, backpacks and other war-like stores allegedly being used by the militants.

The recovered items have been taken into custody for forensic examination and further investigation.

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Probe Points to Planned Attack on Civilians

According to the preliminary investigation, the two ULFA(I) cadres had allegedly been assigned to carry out an indiscriminate attack targeting civilians in Tinsukia town with the objective of spreading fear among the public.

Police said the suspected modus operandi indicates the possible involvement or influence of external actors attempting to destabilise the region.

Investigators are now working to establish the wider conspiracy, trace logistical support networks and identify any additional individuals connected to the alleged terror plot.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What terror plot was foiled in Assam's Tinsukia district?

Police and central agencies foiled a major terror plot involving ULFA(I) cadres. They allegedly intended to carry out an indiscriminate attack targeting civilians in Tinsukia town.

Who were the individuals arrested in connection with the foiled plot?

The arrested militants were identified as SS 2nd Lt. Siyor Asom (Humenjyoti Baruah) and SS 2nd Lt. Manoj Asom (Papu Moran). Both are active members of the banned ULFA(I).

What items were recovered during the operation?

Security personnel recovered two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of AK-series ammunition, and two hand grenades. Also seized were a medicine kit, food supplies, and other war-like stores.

What was the objective of the planned terror attack?

Preliminary investigation suggests the objective was to carry out an indiscriminate attack targeting civilians in Tinsukia town. This was intended to spread fear among the public.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam News ULFA
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