Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam police foiled terror plot, arresting two ULFA(I) cadres.

Weapons, explosives seized; plot targeted civilians in Tinsukia.

Arrests mark breakthrough, investigators probe wider terror network.

A major terror plot was foiled in Assam's Tinsukia district after police, assisted by central agencies, arrested two active cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA(I), during an intelligence-based operation in Jagun on Friday.

The operation resulted in the seizure of sophisticated weapons, explosives and other materials allegedly intended for carrying out a terror attack. Police said preliminary findings suggest the accused were planning to target civilians in Tinsukia town.

The arrests are being viewed as a significant breakthrough in counter-insurgency operations in Upper Assam, with investigators now probing the broader network behind the alleged conspiracy.

Two ULFA(I) Cadres Arrested

The arrested militants have been identified as SS 2nd Lt. Siyor Asom alias Humenjyoti Baruah (27), a resident of Panitola, and SS 2nd Lt. Manoj Asom alias Papu Moran (30), a resident of Baghjan, both in Tinsukia district.

According to police, both are active members of ULFA(I) and were apprehended during an intelligence-led operation carried out jointly with central agencies.

A criminal case is being registered against the duo, and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Assam Police Burns Drugs Worth Over Rs 61 Crore In Massive Anti-Narcotics Crackdown

AK-56 Rifles, Grenades Among Arms Seized

During the operation, security personnel recovered two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of AK-series ammunition and two hand grenades from the accused.

Officials also seized a medicine kit containing syringes and opioids, food supplies intended for jungle survival, backpacks and other war-like stores allegedly being used by the militants.

The recovered items have been taken into custody for forensic examination and further investigation.

ALSO READ | Pune Fort Murder: Siya Goyal's Brother Questioned For 10 Hours, Says Family Didn't Know About Chetan

Probe Points to Planned Attack on Civilians

According to the preliminary investigation, the two ULFA(I) cadres had allegedly been assigned to carry out an indiscriminate attack targeting civilians in Tinsukia town with the objective of spreading fear among the public.

Police said the suspected modus operandi indicates the possible involvement or influence of external actors attempting to destabilise the region.

Investigators are now working to establish the wider conspiracy, trace logistical support networks and identify any additional individuals connected to the alleged terror plot.