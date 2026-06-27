Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ketan Agarwal's fort death, initially accident, now murder probe.

Siya's brother unaware of her unwillingness to marry Ketan.

Police suspect Siya, Chetan planned avoiding suspicion post-incident.

Suspects' phones sent for forensic analysis to retrieve data.

Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the alleged murder of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, who died at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18. As the probe intensifies, Pune Police questioned Siya Goyal's brother, Sahil Goyal, for nearly 10 hours to understand the events leading up to the incident and whether the family was aware of Siya's relationship with co-accused Chetan.

According to sources, Sahil told investigators that Siya never informed her family that she did not want to marry Ketan or that she wished to marry Chetan instead.

He told police that had Siya expressed her unwillingness to go ahead with the marriage, the family would not have proceeded with the wedding arrangements.

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Police Probe Alleged Plan To Avoid Suspicion

Investigators have also uncovered what they believe was a plan by Siya and Chetan to avoid attracting suspicion after Ketan's death.

According to sources, the two allegedly decided not to meet for several days after the incident. Police also suspect they deleted their chats to erase evidence of their relationship and any discussions linked to the alleged crime.

To retrieve the deleted data, both mobile phones have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination.

Questions Remain Over Fatal Fall

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ketan's death, including whether he was pushed into the approximately 350-foot gorge at Lohagad Fort and who was responsible.

Investigators are also trying to determine why Siya allegedly did not inform her family if she did not wish to marry Ketan.

Responding to the allegations, Siya's lawyer, Ashutosh Srivastava, defended his client.

"I believe that no independent witness has come forward in this case so far to prove that my client committed such a crime," he said.

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Case Initially Treated As An Accident

Ketan Agarwal's death was initially believed to be an accident after his fiancée, Siya Goyal, told police and family members that he had slipped while trekking and fallen into a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort.

However, as investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the incident, the case took a dramatic turn, with police now treating it as an alleged murder conspiracy.

The investigation is expected to determine whether Ketan was deliberately pushed into the gorge, who was responsible for the plot, and what led to the alleged crime. Ketan's father has claimed that his son had booked a wedding venue worth Rs 17 crore and questioned why Siya allegedly chose violence instead of refusing the marriage.