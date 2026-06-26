Assam Police Burns Drugs Worth Over Rs 61 Crore In Massive Anti-Narcotics Crackdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam Police destroyed Rs 61 crore drugs on Anti-Drug Day.

Sivasagar police destroyed Rs 13 crore in heroin, cannabis, cigarettes.

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Assam Police intensified its war against narcotics by destroying seized drugs worth more than Rs 61 crore in two major operations carried out in Sivasagar and Karbi Anglong districts.

Rs 13 Cr Worth Of Contraband Destroyed In Sivasagar

In Sivasagar, seized narcotics worth nearly Rs 13 crore were destroyed at the premises of Charaideo Sukapha Super Multispeciality Hospital at Dimow Rajabari. The destroyed contraband included 3,877 grams of heroin, 1,009 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), and 2,960 packets of foreign cigarettes, all seized during various anti-drug operations conducted over the past few years.

The destruction programme was attended by officials from the district administration, Sivasagar Police, the Health Department and the Excise Department.

Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia said the district police will continue to strengthen its crackdown on drug abuse and illegal narcotics trafficking with even stricter enforcement in the coming days.

Karbi Anglong Destroys Seized Drugs Worth Rs 48.34 Crore

Meanwhile, in Karbi Anglong, the district police destroyed seized narcotics worth around Rs 48.34 crore at a designated site at 9 Mile on Manja Road.

The destroyed items included 160 bottles of cough syrup, 800.240 kilograms of ganja, 4,884.91 grams of heroin, 32.19609 kilograms of morphine, 9.49058 kilograms of poppy straw, and 58,859 narcotic tablets.

The destruction was carried out after completing all legal formalities in the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia, district administration officials and senior police officers.

'Zero Tolerance' Against Drug Trafficking

According to the police, the total market value of the destroyed narcotics was approximately Rs 48.34 crore. Additional SP Partha Protim Saikia reaffirmed the Assam Police's Zero Tolerance policy against drugs and said similar anti-narcotics operations will continue across the state.

The twin destruction drives underscore the Assam Police's sustained campaign against drug trafficking and send a strong message to those involved in the illegal narcotics trade.