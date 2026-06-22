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HomeCities2 Killed, 16 Injured In Bus-Lorry Collision In Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

2 Killed, 16 Injured In Bus-Lorry Collision In Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

Two people were killed and 16 others injured after an APSRTC bus collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, triggering a major emergency response.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two killed, sixteen injured in bus-lorry collision, Kadapa.
  • Accident occurred early Monday involving bus carrying 27 passengers.
  • Minister ordered medical aid, sought details, steps for prevention.

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Two persons -- a child and a student -- were killed, and 16 others injured after an APSRTC Ultra Deluxe bus collided with a lorry at Pullampeta in Kadapa district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident occurred between 1 am and 1.15 am near Udumuvaripalli village when the bus, travelling from Tirupati to Kadapa, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. Around six seats on the right side of the bus were damaged in the impact, resulting in casualties and injuries, police said.

"Two persons lost their lives while 16 others sustained injuries after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ultra Deluxe bus was involved in a collision with a loaded lorry in Kadapa district," the official told PTI, adding that the lorry driver was also injured and shifted to hospital.

According to police, about 27 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to Rajampet Government Hospital and other medical facilities for treatment.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The minister directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and reviewed the condition of those undergoing treatment at Rajampet Government Hospital.

He instructed authorities to shift seriously injured persons to higher medical centres if required and assured all possible support to the affected families.

Reddy also sought details from officials on road safety measures and particulars related to the bus and lorry involved in the accident, while directing them to take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of registering a case. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What type of vehicles were involved in the accident?

An APSRTC Ultra Deluxe bus collided with a lorry. The incident occurred at Pullampeta in Kadapa district while the bus was traveling from Tirupati to Kadapa.

How many people were killed and injured in the accident?

Two people, a child and a student, were killed. Additionally, 16 others, including the lorry driver, sustained injuries in the collision.

When and where did the bus-lorry collision occur?

The accident happened on Monday, between 1 am and 1.15 am. It took place near Udumuvaripalli village in Pullampeta, Kadapa district.

Published at : 22 Jun 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Kadapa APSRTC Bus Accident Kadapa Bus Crash PULLAMPETA
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