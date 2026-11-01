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English NewsCitiesAndhra Man Attacks Two Schoolgirls With Chainsaw, Shot By Police While Resisting Arrest

Andhra Man Attacks Two Schoolgirls With Chainsaw, Shot By Police While Resisting Arrest

Andhra police shot and arrested Hemant, accused of attacking two schoolgirls with a chainsaw, after he allegedly attacked personnel in a forest.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
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  • Hemant hospitalised with serious injuries following police firing.

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): The police on Sunday shot at and nabbed the man accused of attacking two girl students inside a classroom in this district using a chainsaw, after he allegedly tried to assault the personnel when they attempted to apprehend him, sources said.

The man, identified as Hemant, allegedly attacked the two class 10 students at a government school in Raptadu on October 31. On Sunday, police opened fire after he allegedly attacked them when they attempted to nab him in a forest area, police sources said.

According to sources, special police teams of Anantapur district rushed to the Atmakur forest area following information that Hemant was hiding there. When the personnel attempted to take him into custody, he allegedly attacked them, prompting the police to open six rounds of fire.

"Police opened fire on Hemant, the accused in the Raptadu schoolgirls attack, after he reportedly attacked personnel who went to apprehend him in the Atmakur forest area on Sunday," the sources told PTI.

Hemant sustained serious injuries in the firing and was shifted to the District Government General Hospital in Anantapur for treatment, sources said.

There were also reports that the accused had injured the Raptadu Circle Inspector during the incident, though this could not be independently confirmed immediately.

One of the two girls attacked by him has suffered critical injuries, including losing her right hand, deep wounds and multiple fractures, while the other sustained injuries while attempting to protect her classmate.

The critically injured girl was initially treated at Anantapur Government General Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru through a green corridor for advanced treatment, where her condition was reported to be stable.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Anantapur School Attack Chainsaw Attack Schoolgirls Attack
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