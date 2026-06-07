Punjab Man Kills Girlfriend's Teen Daughter, Burnt Body Found In Forest In Nawanshahr

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man arrested for murdering girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter.

Accused allegedly strangled teen, burned body in forest.

CCTV footage, found body led police to arrest.

Police suspect teen was obstacle to accused's relationship.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter and burning her body in a forest in Punjab's Nawanshahr district, police said.

The accused, identified as Gurvinder alias Gopi, a resident of Jaadli village, is alleged to have killed Anita, the daughter of his 45-year-old partner Usha Rani, before attempting to dispose of the body by setting it on fire in a forested area near Khuralgarh village.

According to investigators, the victim had gone missing from her home on May 29, prompting her family to approach the police. A missing person case was subsequently registered and an investigation launched.

CCTV Footage Leads Police to Suspect

During the probe, police examined CCTV footage from the area and reportedly observed the accused carrying a suitcase on the back of his motorcycle around the time of the girl's disappearance.

The footage became a key lead in the investigation, eventually directing police towards the Khuralgarh forest area.

On June 5, officers recovered a burnt body from the forest. Subsequent investigations linked the remains to the missing teenager, police said.

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Alleged Motive Linked to Relationship

Investigators said Gurvinder was in a relationship with the victim's mother and frequently visited her residence.

Police suspect the accused viewed the teenager as an obstacle to the relationship. According to the investigation, he allegedly strangled the girl when she was alone at home before placing her body inside a suitcase.

The accused then allegedly transported the suitcase on his motorcycle to the forest near Khuralgarh village and set the body on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

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Murder Case Registered

Following the recovery of the body and the emergence of evidence during the investigation, the missing person case was converted into a murder case.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case under relevant provisions of law. He has been sent to judicial custody while further investigation continues.

The incident has sparked shock and concern in the area, with residents expressing outrage over the alleged crime.