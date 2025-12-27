Allu Arjun Among 23 Accused In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Actor Allu Arjun and members of his security team have been named among 23 accused in a charge sheet filed in connection with the stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad’s Chikkadpally area in December 2024.

According to PTI, the theatre management has been identified as the prime accused, while Allu Arjun has been listed as accused number 11 in the charge sheet. The incident occurred on December 4, 2024, when a large crowd gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor during the film’s premiere.

Overcrowding Resulted In Stampede

The overcrowding led to a stampede in which a 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured. Following the incident, Hyderabad police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s family.

Cases were lodged against the actor’s security team and the theatre management under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.

Allu Arjun Arrested In December

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, in connection with the case and was released on interim bail the following day after the Telangana High Court intervened. He was subsequently granted regular bail.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa 2 announced financial assistance for the victim’s family. The Telangana government also declared compensation for those affected.