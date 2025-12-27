Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terroristic Threats Against Family

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the United States on charges of arson and making terroristic threats against his family, according to official records. The accused, identified as Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was taken into custody by Frisco police on Monday following a complaint from his family.

Police said officers responded to Lella’s residence after family members reported a mental health episode and alleged that he had issued threats. Authorities further stated that Lella is accused of attempting to set the house on fire several days prior to his arrest.

Charged With Intent To Damage

Lella has been charged with arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and making a terroristic threat against a family or household member, a Class A misdemeanor. However, police clarified that there is no evidence suggesting any threat to a place of worship. Court records show that bond was set at $100,000 for the arson charge and $3,500 for the misdemeanor count.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Know Who Is Manoj Lella

