Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terroristic Threats Against Family

Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terroristic Threats Against Family

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student at the University of Texas at Dallas has been arrested in Texas on charges of arson and making terroristic threats against family members, police said.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the United States on charges of arson and making terroristic threats against his family, according to official records. The accused, identified as Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was taken into custody by Frisco police on Monday following a complaint from his family.

Police said officers responded to Lella’s residence after family members reported a mental health episode and alleged that he had issued threats. Authorities further stated that Lella is accused of attempting to set the house on fire several days prior to his arrest.

Charged With Intent To Damage 

Lella has been charged with arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and making a terroristic threat against a family or household member, a Class A misdemeanor. However, police clarified that there is no evidence suggesting any threat to a place of worship. Court records show that bond was set at $100,000 for the arson charge and $3,500 for the misdemeanor count.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Know Who Is Manoj Lella

Frisco police arrested 22-year-old Manojh Sai Lella on December 22, acting both on the spot and on the basis of a local warrant, according to records from the Collin County Jail. Lella is currently facing two criminal charges.

He has been booked for a first-degree felony of arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship. In addition, he faces a Class A misdemeanour for allegedly making a terroristic threat against a family or household member, a report by The Dallas Express said.

Also read
Published at : 27 Dec 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Origin Terrorist TExas
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
G RAM G Bill, SIR Dominate First CWC Meet After Bihar Polls; Kharge Calls MGNREGA Protest
CWC Meet Flags G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh As Kharge Announces MGNREGA Agitation
World
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terroristic Threats Against Family
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terroristic Threats Against Family
News
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
Business
Gold Smashes All Records, Hits Rs 1.40 Lakh For The First Time Ever
Gold Smashes All Records, Hits Rs 1.40 Lakh For The First Time Ever
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: Up: 2.79 Crore Names Deleted; Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at BJP
Bihar Politics: JD(U) Sparks Fresh Row Over Rabri Devi’s Govt Bungalow, Demands Digging and Probe
Breaking News: Unnao Rape Case, CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Decision
SIR Revision Ends: UP Voter Revision Sparks Political Row as 2.89 Crore Names Get Deleted
Breaking News: Shocking Attack in Haridwar: Accountability Questions Raised on Uttarakhand Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget