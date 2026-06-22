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HomeCitiesUP Govt Cracks Down After Lucknow Fire, Suspends 4 Officials And Arrests 3

UP Govt Cracks Down After Lucknow Fire, Suspends 4 Officials And Arrests 3

The Yogi government suspended four officials and arrested three people, including the building owner, after the deadly Lucknow fire claimed 15 lives.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lucknow fire claimed 15 lives; government initiated immediate action.
  • Four officials suspended, three individuals arrested for fire lapses.
  • SIT formed to probe incident; compensation announced for victims.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major crackdown following the devastating fire at a commercial building and coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives and left several others injured. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate action against officials found responsible for lapses, suspended four officers and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the tragedy. Authorities have also arrested the building owner, the owner of a pet shop operating from the premises and the operator of an animation coaching centre as investigations gather pace.

Four Officials Suspended

Acting on the Chief Minister's directions, the state government suspended four officials with immediate effect. Those suspended include Executive Engineer Gaurav Kumar, Food Safety Officer Kamalendra Kumar Singh, Assistant Engineer Anil Kumar and Junior Engineer Pramod Pandey.

The action comes amid allegations of serious regulatory and safety lapses linked to the building where the fire broke out on Sunday.

Three Arrested

Police in Aliganj registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act against six named accused and other individuals deemed responsible.

Three people have been arrested so far. They include building owner Virendra Prasad Shukla, pet shop owner Ramakrishna Upadhyay and animation coaching centre operator Tushok Krishna Jaiswal. Police said further legal action is underway and additional arrests have not been ruled out.

Also Read: Lucknow Fire: Cats Rescued From Pet Shop As Deadly Blaze Claims 15 Lives

SIT Ordered

Following a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath constituted a two-member Special Investigation Team to determine the cause of the fire. The SIT comprises Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, and Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone.

The team has been directed to complete its inquiry and submit a report within seven days.

Also Read: 15 Killed, 4 Injured in Massive Fire at Lucknow Coaching Centre; CM Orders SIT Probe, Announces Ex-Gratia

Compensation Announced

The Chief Minister has also announced financial assistance for those affected by the tragedy. Families of the deceased will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each, while those injured in the incident will be provided Rs 50,000 in compensation.

The fire, one of the deadliest incidents in Lucknow in recent years, has intensified scrutiny of fire safety compliance in commercial buildings across the state.

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Government Yogi Lucknow Fire Aliganj Building Fire
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